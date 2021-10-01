Friday Night Rewind: Milford works its late magic again to knock off rated foe

Milford was working the fourth-quarter magic again Friday.
Jaxon Weyand connected with Seth Stutzman for a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to help lift the Eagles to a 15-14 victory against Class C-1 No. 8 Auburn in Auburn.
The Bulldogs dominated the first half, holding Milford to 33 total yards while jumping to a 14-2 halftime lead. Auburn's Ryan Dixon scored twice for the early advantage.
But Milford had a rally in it, and now the Eagles are 5-1 with games against Falls City, Lincoln Christian and Fairbury upcoming.
Two weeks ago, Milford knocked off another rated foe in Wahoo. Weyand scored four touchdowns in that contest, including a game-changing pick six.
Around the city
Cole Seeba broke loose for a pair of touchdowns, including a 55-yarder, to help lead Lincoln Lutheran to a 41-7 win at Syracuse. Seeba finished with 128 yards on five carries, and Garrett Hoefs threw for 140 yards and a touchdown.
Lincoln Christian went on the road to pick up a 55-0 victory over Falls City and the program's 100th victory. Jhared Alvarez intercepted a pass early in the first quarter that helped set up Ethan Berrier’s 55-yard touchdown run. Alvarez added a 10-yard tote of his own in the fourth quarter.
Six-man No. 5 McCool Junction rolled to a 61-22 win against No. 8 Parkview Christian in Lincoln. Parkview's Elijah Colbert was 20-of-27 passing for 339 yards, and Chandler Page hauled in 11 passes for two touchdowns.
Around the state
Gavin Sukup tossed touchdown passes of 48 and 62 yards, but it was not enough for Class B No. 6 Seward on the road in Grand Island. Northwest rolled to a 33-14 victory with five rushing touchdowns of more than 20 yards. Gibson Kennedy led the way for the Vikings with scoring bursts of 66 and 65 yards.
Columbus is 5-1 after rallying for a 35-31 win against Kearney. Nebraska recruit Ernest Hausmann hauled in an 11-yard touchdown on fourth down to give the Discoverers the late lead.
Ashland-Greenwood scored four touchdowns in an eight-minute span to pull away for a 35-0 win against Malcolm in Ashland. The surge included a 30-yard pick six from Thomas Spears.
We see you
Zane Flores, Gretna: Six touchdown passes in the Dragons' win against Omaha Skutt.
Drew Erhart, Palmyra: Threw touchdown passes of 36 and 58 yards and rushed for scores on plays of 58, 62, 58 and 41 yards in a 70-44 win against Johnson County Central.
Gavin Pokorny, Wahoo: Rushed for 225 yards and 14 carries in the Warriors' 52-7 win against Louisville.
Dylan Mostek, Bennington: Ran for 257 yards and five touchdowns in the Badgers' 56-21 win against South Sioux City.
Aidan Hedstrom, St. Mary's: Rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns in a 48-14 win against Creighton.
How the Nos. 1 fared
A, Millard South: beat Lincoln Pius X 36-0, Thur.
B, Bennington: beat South Sioux City 56-21.
C-1, Ashland-Greenwood: beat Malcolm 35-0.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat No. 3 Aquinas 40-0.
D-1, Burwell: beat Arcadia-Loup City 52-13.
D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Ansley-Litchfield 55-6.
Six-man, Cody-Kilgore: did not play.
