Friday Night Rewind: Milford works its late magic again to knock off rated foe

Six-man No. 5 McCool Junction rolled to a 61-22 win against No. 8 Parkview Christian in Lincoln. Parkview's Elijah Colbert was 20-of-27 passing for 339 yards, and Chandler Page hauled in 11 passes for two touchdowns.

Around the state

Gavin Sukup tossed touchdown passes of 48 and 62 yards, but it was not enough for Class B No. 6 Seward on the road in Grand Island. Northwest rolled to a 33-14 victory with five rushing touchdowns of more than 20 yards. Gibson Kennedy led the way for the Vikings with scoring bursts of 66 and 65 yards.

Columbus is 5-1 after rallying for a 35-31 win against Kearney. Nebraska recruit Ernest Hausmann hauled in an 11-yard touchdown on fourth down to give the Discoverers the late lead.

Ashland-Greenwood scored four touchdowns in an eight-minute span to pull away for a 35-0 win against Malcolm in Ashland. The surge included a 30-yard pick six from Thomas Spears.

We see you

Zane Flores, Gretna: Six touchdown passes in the Dragons' win against Omaha Skutt.