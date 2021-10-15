Friday Night Rewind: Links shut down Omaha Northwest; Lincoln Lutheran picks up another big win

Ja Reese Lott-Buzby, Julian Babahanov and defense sparked Lincoln High to a 34-0 victory against Omaha Northwest on Friday at Beechner Athletic Complex.
Lott-Buzby threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, and Babahanov scored twice, including a 62-yard run to give the Links a 20-0 lead in the third quarter.
Babahanov rushed for 114 yards on nine carries.
The Lincoln High (3-4) defense held the Huskies to 137 total yards and forced three turnovers.
Around the city
Class C-2 No. 8 Lincoln Lutheran rallied with a 14-point surge in the final quarter to defeat ratings contender Centennial 28-21 in Utica.
The Warriors (6-2) trailed 21-14 before making a push. Josh Duitsman broke free for a 75-yard touchdown to tie the game at 21-21, and Cole Reilly's 2-yard score gave Lutheran the lead.
Duitsman threw for 153 yards for Lutheran, which defeated previously rated Bishop Neumann recently.
Cooper Katskee completed 19 of 23 passes for 206 yards and a touchdown, and rushed for another score to lead Omaha Burke to a 24-0 shutout of Lincoln Southwest at Burke Stadium. The Bulldogs' defense held Southwest to 192 total yards. Ashton Wright rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries for Southwest, which dropped to 2-6.
Lincoln Southeast battles, but can't overcome momentum-shifting kick return in 42-14 loss to No. 6 Gretna
Chandler Page scored four times to lead Parkview Christian to a 58-6 home win against Dorchester. The junior had five carries for 128 yards, and Elijah Colbert was 8-for-10 passing for 124 yards and three scores for the Patriots, who now prep for the D-2 playoffs.
Around the state
Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan scored twice late in the fourth quarter to escape with a 19-14 win at ratings contender Bishop Neumann. Yutan scored on a pick six but missed the extra point, to pull to within 14-13, and then a muffed Neumann snap on a punt led to the game-winning touchdown with 2:28 remaining.
A strong finish lifted Class B No. 2 Plattsmouth to a 35-20 win against No. 10 Beatrice. After Beatrice pulled to within 26-20 with 8:10 remaining, Plattsmouth picked off a pass, which set up Meneses' 3-yard touchdown with 5:03 remaining.
Colin Ludvik rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Wahoo's 31-6 home win against Raymond Central. The Warriors held the Mustangs to 58 total yards and forced six turnovers.
How the Nos. 1 fared
A, Millard South: beat Lincoln North Star, 50-14.
B, Bennington: beat Omaha Roncalli, 56-38.
C-1, Ashland-Greenwood: beat Louisville, 51-13.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat No. 10 Oakland-Craig, 56-21.
D-1, Burwell: beat Amherst, 28-15, Thur.
D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Pleasanton, 72-18.
Six, Cody-Kilgore: beat Crawford, 53-6.
Week 8! Our team was out around the city and area to uncover all of the stories that came out of Friday night — here's what we got.
