Friday Night Rewind: Links shut down Omaha Northwest; Lincoln Lutheran picks up another big win

Chandler Page scored four times to lead Parkview Christian to a 58-6 home win against Dorchester. The junior had five carries for 128 yards, and Elijah Colbert was 8-for-10 passing for 124 yards and three scores for the Patriots, who now prep for the D-2 playoffs.

Around the state

Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan scored twice late in the fourth quarter to escape with a 19-14 win at ratings contender Bishop Neumann. Yutan scored on a pick six but missed the extra point, to pull to within 14-13, and then a muffed Neumann snap on a punt led to the game-winning touchdown with 2:28 remaining.

A strong finish lifted Class B No. 2 Plattsmouth to a 35-20 win against No. 10 Beatrice. After Beatrice pulled to within 26-20 with 8:10 remaining, Plattsmouth picked off a pass, which set up Meneses' 3-yard touchdown with 5:03 remaining.

Colin Ludvik rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in Wahoo's 31-6 home win against Raymond Central. The Warriors held the Mustangs to 58 total yards and forced six turnovers.

How the Nos. 1 fared

A, Millard South: beat Lincoln North Star, 50-14.