Friday Night Rewind: Baptista's long touchdown ignites Silver Hawks' late charge

Cross County was down 40-22 before Shayden Lundstrom scored on a 73-yard run. The Cougars pulled to within two with four minutes remaining and force a late punt before Sindelar's pick.

* Devon Borchers scored from 3 yards out with 30 seconds remaining to lift Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus to a 28-21 win against C-2 No. 2 Aquinas at Columbus' Pawnee Park. The Shamrocks' winning drive was set up by an Aquinas turnover.

* Class B No. 9 Beatrice improved to 3-0 with a 21-14 home win against Blair. The Orangemen began the night with a pick-six by Austin Burroughs. Elliot Jurgens added a 10-yard touchdown.

* Patrick Gross nailed a 27-yard field with 22 seconds left to help McCook knock off York 17-14. The Bison scored 10 unanswered points in the final seven minutes to complete the rally. Dalton Snodgrass had two touchdown runs for York.

Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth: Rushed for 247 yards and six touchdowns on just 15 carries against Meridian.

Bryce Schmidt and Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna: Combined for 262 rushing yards and six touchdowns against South Loup.