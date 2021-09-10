Friday Night Rewind: Baptista's long touchdown ignites Silver Hawks' late charge

Lincoln Southwest got the offensive spark it needed in the second half against Omaha North on Friday night at Omaha Northwest High School.
Colin Fritton and Jack Baptista provided the juice. Fritton hit Baptista for 79-yard TD pass as the Silver Hawks earned their first win, defeating the Vikings 20-17.
Baptista's score gave Southwest a 14-10 lead with 9 minutes, 26 seconds remaining in the game.
Jackson Carpenter added a field goal to give Southwest (1-2) a 20-10 lead with 5:54 remaining, and Southwest later recovered a North (0-3) fumble to seal the win.
Around the city
Fort Calhoun 28, Lincoln Christian 19: Carter Christensen rushed for 138 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Pioneers. After Christian scored an opening touchdown, Fort Calhoun scored 22 unanswered points to take a 22-7 lead going into halftime.
Sterling 49, Parkview Christian 16: Trenton Perry ran 12 times for 175 yards and three scores to lead D-6 No. 2 Sterling. Wyatt Rathe added 10 carries and 162 yards on the ground for two scores for Sterling.
Around the state
* The game of the night may have been in Howells, where a Blake Sindelar interception in the final seconds sealed Class D-1 No. 5 Howells-Dodge's 40-38 win against No. 5 Cross County.
Cross County was down 40-22 before Shayden Lundstrom scored on a 73-yard run. The Cougars pulled to within two with four minutes remaining and force a late punt before Sindelar's pick.
* Devon Borchers scored from 3 yards out with 30 seconds remaining to lift Class C-1 No. 5 Columbus Scotus to a 28-21 win against C-2 No. 2 Aquinas at Columbus' Pawnee Park. The Shamrocks' winning drive was set up by an Aquinas turnover.
* Class B No. 9 Beatrice improved to 3-0 with a 21-14 home win against Blair. The Orangemen began the night with a pick-six by Austin Burroughs. Elliot Jurgens added a 10-yard touchdown.
* Patrick Gross nailed a 27-yard field with 22 seconds left to help McCook knock off York 17-14. The Bison scored 10 unanswered points in the final seven minutes to complete the rally. Dalton Snodgrass had two touchdown runs for York.
We see you
Gaige Ritner, Wilcox-Hildreth: Rushed for 247 yards and six touchdowns on just 15 carries against Meridian.
Bryce Schmidt and Carter Johnson, Anselmo-Merna: Combined for 262 rushing yards and six touchdowns against South Loup.
Breckan Schluter, EMF: 37 carries for 318 yards and five touchdowns against Shelby-Rising City.
Michael Nisley, Centennial: Rushed 36 times for 249 yards and four touchdowns against Grand Island Central Catholic.
Owen Hancock, Wahoo: Completed 14-of-18 passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Boys Town. He also rushed for 78 yards and a score.
Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic: Threw for 209 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for 108 yards and two more scores against Johnson-Brock.
How the Nos. 1 fared
Class A, Bellevue West: beat No. 7 Creighton Prep 28-22.
Class B, Omaha Skutt: beat Omaha Gross 54-27, Thur.
Class C-1, Pierce: beat North Bend Central 76-33.
Class C-2: Archbishop Bergan: beat No. 9 Lincoln Lutheran 45-25, Thur.
Class D-1, Burwell: beat No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale 58-12.
Class D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Hyannis 65-0.
Six-man, Cody-Kilgore: beat Santee 84-44.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
