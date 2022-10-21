Friday Night Rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Senior quarterback Collin Fritton scored all six of Lincoln Southwest's touchdowns, five through the air and one on the ground, in the Silver Hawks' 42-28 regular season closer over Millard North.

Lincoln Southwest was tied up with Millard North 28-28 after the third quarter, but Fritton was able to put the game away with two touchdown passes to Jack Baptista in the fourth.

Fritton completed 8-of-11 passes for 245 yards and no interceptions. Baptista and Jackson Carpenter both recorded over 100-yards receiving, with Baptista catching three touchdowns and Carpenter hauling in two. Cal Newell reached the century mark on the ground with 103 rushing yards on 25 carries.

In total, the Silver Hawks put up 383 yards of total offense and won the turnover battle by recovering one fumble and recording one interception.

Around the city

Class A No. 1 Gretna 28, Lincoln East 6: Gretna quarterback Zane Flores threw three touchdown passes, including two to Tyson Boganowski, to lead the Dragons to another dominant win. Lincoln East kicker Colin Nehe provided all the scoring for the Spartans, knocking in field goals from 22 and 42 yards out.

Class A No. 3 Omaha Westside 56, Lincoln Northeast 7: The Warriors put up 49 points in the first half to run away with the win. Anthony Rezac threw for 139 yards and ran for another 54 for Westside. Jacian Brown had 82 passing yards for the Rockets.

Lincoln Lutheran 44, Milford 18: Garret Hoefs completed 17-of-23 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns while also rushing in two touchdowns as well for the Warriors. Ryan Bokelman led the ground game for Lincoln Lutheran with 87 yards on 10 carries.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian 62, Lewiston 30: Chandler Page scored three touchdowns and helped lead the Parkview Christian offense to 173 total rushing yards. The Patriots, who moved to 7-1 on the season, have tied the school record for wins in a season.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Gretna — def. Lincoln East, 28-6.

Class B: Bennington — def. Mount Michael, 52-14 (Thursday).

Class C-1: Aurora — def. Central City, 49-21.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. Hartington CC, 14-0.

Six-man: Potter-Dix — played South Platte.