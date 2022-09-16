Friday Night Rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Class C-1 No. 1 Aurora gave up a first-quarter touchdown drive to No. 9 Platteview and little else as the Huskies rolled to a 58-6 win over the Trojans.

It was a good first look at the state-favorite Huskies, who were in the Class B final last year and, as aforementioned, would do very well in that class again. Platteview was their fourth consecutive ranked opponent. The combined score? 162-46.

Their remaining five opponents started the week a combined 11-4. Good luck to each of them, the way Aurora is playing. And take note, freshmen Canon Allen and Ian Jensen scored the final two touchdowns. Even the young pups are good for the Huskies.

All-state running back Carlos Collazo, slightly under the weather, mustered 128 yards and two touchdowns as the Huskies opened a 38-6 halftime lead.

A highlight-reel run was his first carry of the third quarter. After nearly stopped after a 30-yard gain, he spun and left three defenders sprawled on the ground. He got to the Trojan 5 for 61 yards before he was run out-of-bounds. He scored the next play to sit down with 194 yards and three scores.

— Stu Pospisil, Omaha World-Herald

Around the city

D-6 No. 10 Parkview Christian 61, Heartland Lutheran 6: Elijah Colbert completed eight passes, four for touchdowns, on nine attempts for 147 yards to lead the Patriots. Alexander Rohrbaugh added five rushes for 89 yards and Jax Supencheck led the defense with 12 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks.

Around the state

A No. 1 Omaha Westside 35, No. 9 Millard North 23: The 4-0 Warriors trailed 16-14 at halftime but took the lead for good with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter. The Mustangs closed within 28-23 with 4:49 left in the game but a fumble on their next possession wrecked the upset hopes. Westside quarterback Anthony Rezac ran 60 yards for a TD with 2:14 left to ice the victory.

B No. 2 Scottsbluff 20, No. 8 York: Braeden Stull threw two touchdown passes and the Bearcats rushed for 199 yards as a team. York tried to mount an upset bid late in the fourth quarter, but the Scottsbluff defense came up with a big fourth down stop to capture the win.

C-1 No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood 40, Auburn 0: Thomas spears caught six receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns for the Bluejays en route to a 3-1 start on the year. Dane Jacobsen threw the two touchdowns to Spears and finished with 159 yards.

D-1 No. 7 Thayer Central 48, No. 3 Palmyra 36: Jordan Mariska ran for 249 yards on 21 carries and Sam Souerdyke rushed 25 times for 179 yards to power the Titans.

D-2 No. 10 Johnson-Brock 52, HTRS 8: Sloan Pelican tossed four touchdown passes, three to three different receivers, and added two scores on the ground.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Omaha Westside — def. Millard North, 35-23.

Class B: Bennington — def. Lincoln Pius X, 35-0.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. Platteview, 58-6.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. Louisville, 49-7.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — at Sutherland, ppd.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. Humphrey/LHF, 66-6.

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — def. Sioux County, 63-0.