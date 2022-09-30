Friday Night Rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Kolten Tilford took in a 5-yard touchdown with 19 seconds remaining to give North Platte a 21-17 upset win over No. 1 Omaha Westside at home.

The Bulldogs also managed to stave off a late Warrior heave at the buzzer.

Westside took the three-point lead on a field goal with four minutes left before Tilford's second, and the game-winning touchdown.

Around the city

Lincoln Northeast at Norfolk: The Rockets never could get going in this one, as the Panthers raced to a 17-0 lead at halftime, and did the same in the second half.

Auburn 28, Class C-1 No. 8 Lincoln Christian 20: Tate Hug (211) and Brant Gulizia (132) combined for three touchdowns and 343 yards of the Bulldog's 458 total yards in an offensive showcase at Auburn.

Lincoln Christian totaled 267 yards in the first half, 186 coming from Andrew Johnson who also ripped out an 80-yard and 89-yard rushing touchdown in the half.

Around the state

Class A No. 8 Grand Island 28, No. 3 Kearney 21: The Islanders handed the Bearcats their first loss of the season — and did it on the road, too.

Class B No. 1 Bennington 45, No. 7 Blair 7: The Badgers continue to look the part, rolling to victory after opening a 42-0 lead at halftime.

Crete vs. Class B No. 10 York: The Duke defense held it down all night, allowing the one score late in the fourth quarter and only 221 yards to the Cardinals on the night. Ryan Seevers threw a pair of touchdown passes and had 171 yards through the air.

Class C-2 No. 5 Malcolm 48, Milford 0: The Clippers outgained Milford 475 to 146 on offense while dominating on defense by forcing three turnovers. Hayden Frank led through the air and on the ground, throwing for 179 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 136 yards and two touchdowns.

Class D-1 No. 6 Palmyra 60, Johnson Co. Central 22: Drew Erhart completed 12 of 17 passes for 183 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions while rushing 14 times for 108 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Panthers on their home field.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian 43, Pawnee City 16: Chandler Page dominated on offense and defense for the Patriots, rushing 11 times for 204 yards and three touchdowns while leading Parkview Christian in tackles with 10.

Class D-6 No. 6 Sterling 24, Dorchester 18: The Jets soared to a 24-0 lead by the second quarter after Wyatt Rathe, Jesus Gonzalez and Andrew Harms each scored a rushing touchdown. Harms led all players with 117 rushing yards on 8 carries.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Omaha Westside — lost to North Platte, 21-17.

Class B: Bennington — def. Blair, 45-7.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. Minden, 54-14.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. Battle-Creek, 28-7 (Thursday).

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — def. Maxwell, 65-16.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. Humphrey SF, 44-8.

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — did not play.