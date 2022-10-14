Friday Night Rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

With its star running back hurt, Creighton Prep still managed to squeeze out a last-minute victory.

Cayden Russell crashed over from the 1-yard line with six seconds left to boost the Class A fifth-ranked Junior Jays to a 24-20 win over host Papillion-La Vista.

Russell was playing for Marty Brown, who left the game in the third quarter with a leg injury. Brown rushed 25 times for 189 yards — 178 in the first half.

Prep led most of the game before the Monarchs went ahead with 4:12 left on an 8-yard TD pass from quarterback Octavien Pirtle to Owen Bogacz. The two-point conversion pass from Pirtle to 6-foot-7 tight end Eric Ingwerson put Papio up 20-17.

The Junior Jays took over at their own 36, but the drive got off to a shaky start after a pair of motion penalties. Facing third-and-7 at midfield, wide receiver Pierce Johnson tossed a 9-yard completion to Ed Hubner off a reverse.

— Mike Patterson, Omaha World-Herald

Around the city

Lincoln High 41, Columbus 21: Kenneth Williams and Adonis Hutchinson combined for 289 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Links. Williams led the pack with 190 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns.

Lincoln Pius X 21, Beatrice 14: Matt Bohy had three rushing touchdowns to lead the Thunderbolts' offense. Pius X scored the game-winning touchdown in the third quarter on a 7-yard run by Bohy.

Lincoln Christian 34, Raymond Central 28: The Lincoln Christian defense came up with a game-sealing stop at their own 3 yard line after Raymond Central attempted a hook-and-ladder play with time expiring. Luke Penrod added a 53-yard touchdown run for the Crusaders.

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Tri County 14: The Warriors rolled behind Garret Hoefs' 195 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian 64, Dorchester 0: Chandler Page, Thomas Copeland and Elijah Colbert combined for 340 rushing yards, with Page leading the way with 190 yards on six carries for four touchdowns, to lead the Patriots to their fifth straight win. On defense, Parkview Christian recorded 11 tackles for loss and forced two turnovers.

Around the state

C-2 No. 4 Malcolm 49, Centennial 20: The Clippers' undefeated season continues after they rolled off 36 straight points to rout the Broncos on the road. Hayden Frank completed nine of his 13 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns for Malcolm.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Gretna — def. Omaha South, 71-17.

Class B: Bennington — def. Elkhorn North, 21-0.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. Fairbury 73-19.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. Wayne, 63-14.

Class D-1: North Platte SP — def. Perkins County, 42-0.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — won by forfeit over Walthill.

Six-man: Potter-Dix — def. Garden County. 55-8.