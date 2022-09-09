Friday Night Rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

A touchdown tidal wave rolled Omaha Westside’s way at the start of the third quarter.

Three touchdowns in less than three minutes. While it didn’t drown Bellevue West’s chances of beating the state’s preseason favorite in Class A and the current No. 1 team, the No. 3 Thunderbirds couldn’t get back to shore and lost 56-35 Friday night in front of a nearly-full Phelps Field at Westside.

Curt Cubrich started it with a 73-yard touchdown run on the third play of the second half for a 21-21 tie. Bellevue West then had a fake punt backfire, Teddy Rezac intercepting Danny Kaelin, giving the Warriors short-field for a 4-yard touchdown by Kenyan Cotton just 54 seconds later.

The sophomore transfer from Papillion-La Vista displayed his family’s sprinters’ speed by taking back a punt 82 yards. From trailing 21-14, Westside had a 35-21 lead at the 8:10 mark.

West twice got back within a score, the first time having a tying possession early in the fourth quarter, only for Teddy Rezac to pick off Kaelin a second time.

— Stu Pospisil, Omaha World-Herald

Around the city

Lincoln High 43, Omaha Central 7: A pair of defensive touchdowns — Javon Leuty's fumble recovery score of over 90 yards and LJ Quinnie's second pick-six of the season — highlighted the Links' lopsided win to move to 2-1 this season.

Fremont 25, Lincoln Northeast 6: Hudson Cunnings did a little bit of everything for Fremont — including a 1-yard rushing touchdown and a 13-yard passing touchdown. Then he returned an interception 63 yards for another score.

The Rockets scored their touchdown with less than one minute left in the game.

Lincoln Southeast 28, Papillion-La Vista 14: Knights running back Max Buettenback broke free for a 50-yard touchdown to open the game's scoring. Southeast iced the win with a 97-yard scoring drive in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln Northwest at Plattsmouth: The Falcons scored their second touchdown of the season, but this one was all Blue Devils, who scored 37 points in the first quarter.

Around the state

Class B No. 1 Bennington 33, No. 7 York 10: The Dukes gave the class' top team an early scare. After taking a 7-3 lead into intermission, Bennington found its stride with three touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away comfortably. Trey Bird had two rushing scores and threw for another in the decisive period.

Wahoo 21, Class C-1 No. 9 Auburn 7: Owen Hancock threw two TD passes in the first half to help Wahoo to a 14-0 at halftime, and Trevor Ehrlich broke free for a 53-yard rushing score to help Wahoo celebrate its homecoming on a high note.

Class C-2 No. 7 Malcolm 22, Oakland-Craig 20, OT: The Knights scored a TD on their first possession of overtime, but a failed two-point conversion loomed large as the Clippers promptly scored a touchdown to tie — and a two-point to win.

Class D-1 No. 6 Palmyra 52, No. 3 Elmwood-Murdock 28: The Panthers used a second-quarter explosion to run away, outscoring E-M 26-14 in that period to take a 32-20 lead into halftime. Palmyra quarterback Drew Erhart threw for 187 yards and three touchdown passes. Erhart also rushed 16 times for 100 yards and a touchdown.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Omaha Westside — def. No. 3 Bellevue West, 56-35.

Class B: Bennington — def. No. 7 York, 33-10.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood, 33-14.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. Logan View/SS, 49-7.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — def. Kimball, 70-0.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. Wynot, 54-20

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — def. Hay Springs, 65-14.