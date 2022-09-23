Friday Night Rewind: Around the city, state and a check-in on the No. 1 teams

Bad things started happening for Norfolk in the opening minute Friday night and it never really got any better.

Top-ranked Omaha Westside scored 56 seconds into the game and cruised to a 48-0 home victory. The Warriors moved to 5-0 while the Panthers fell to 3-2.

"We played 48 minutes together tonight," coach Paul Limongi said. "I challenged our kids and we were physical from the start."

Norfolk's problems began on the second play from scrimmage when quarterback Kaden Ternus was picked off by linebacker Christian Jones. The sophomore returned it 25 yards to the Panthers' 5-yard line.

"For a minute, I kind of surprised myself," Jones said. "I was like, 'Did I just catch the ball?'"

Running back Jahmez Ross scored the first of his two touchdowns on the next play.

— Mike Patterson, Omaha World-Herald

Around the city

Lincoln East 42, Columbus 14: After blowing their 14-0 lead, the Spartans made the Discoverers pay. Malachi Coleman took the ensuing kickoff back 98 yards to give East the lead for good. Jeter Worthley rifled his third touchdown pass of the game, and Troy Peltz and Jackson Byers ran in a score each to seal it.

Class B No. 7 Lincoln Pius X 41, Crete 12: The Bolts broke out offensively, starting fast behind Matt Bohy's two rushing touchdowns. Bohy later uncorked a 60-yard score and Joe Andreason scampered 44 yards for another long touchdown run in the second half.

Lincoln Christian 49, Nebraska City 26: The Crusaders improved to 4-1 on the season and continued a high-scoring trend. Christian has scored at least 30 points in each of its four triumphs this season.

Lincoln Lutheran 56, Wilber-Clatonia 21: The Warriors rolled in the second half to win their homecoming game. The game was tied 21-21 at the intermission, but Lutheran turned it up a notch, beginning with Garret Hoefs' long touchdown run on the Warriors' first drive of the third quarter.

Class D-6 No. 4 Parkview Christian 59, Sterling 20: Chandler Page scored on both sides of the ball — a 40-yard interception return and a rushing touchdown — to lead the Patriots, who improved to 3-1 this season.

Around the state

Columbus Lakeview 14, Wahoo 10: Down 10-7 with just under two minutes left in regulation, Columbus Lakeview's Clayton Thomson threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Turner Halvorsen to take the lead. Yordi Dominguez came up with a fourth-down interception on the following possession to seal the Viking's victory.

Class C-2 No. 6 Malcolm 48, Tri County 0: Hayden Frank accounted for over half of Malcolm's 400 yards, finishing with 181 rushing yards and five touchdowns on six attempts and 87 passing yards with one passing touchdown.

Class D-1 No. 6 Palmyra 48, EMF 44: The Panthers trailed by as many as 24 in the second half before ripping off 28 unanswered for the win. Alex Hatcher scored the go-ahead touchdown, his second of the night, with three minutes left. Drew Erhart finished with five total touchdowns, and threw for 344 yards.

How the No. 1 teams fared

Class A: Omaha Westside — def. Norfolk 48-0.

Class B: Bennington — def. Elkhorn 41-21.

Class C-1: Aurora — def. St. Paul 54-13 (Thursday).

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic — def. West Holt 55-6.

Class D-1: North Platte St. Pat's — def. Sandhills Valley 43-0.

Class D-2: Howells-Dodge — def. East Butler 58-8.

Class D-6: Potter-Dix — def. Banner County 92-12.