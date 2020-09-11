Friday Night Rewind: Aquinas continues to grind out wins; St. Paul's Larson has big night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Aquinas had its work cut out, opening the season with games against three tough foes.

Three weeks in, and the Monarchs are 3-0.

Kyle Napier broke free for a 61-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Aquinas added another score in a 21-6 victory against Class C-1 ratings contender Columbus Scotus on Friday in David City.

Michael Andel sealed the win with a 31-yard score on a drive that started at the Aquinas 13-yard line.

Napier finished with 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Aquinas, which opened with wins at No. 7 Bishop Neumann and No. 8 Centennial.

Around the city

* Lincoln Christian improved to 3-0 with a 48-7 win at Fort Calhoun. Ian Paul rushed for 152 yards and a TD and Alex Koch added 83 yards and two scores for the Crusaders, who rushed for 437 yards.

* Sparked by an early 93-yard interception return for a touchdown, C-2 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan rolled to a 46-20 win at Lincoln Lutheran. Joshua Duitsman threw for 204 yards and a TD for Lutheran.

Around the state