Friday Night Rewind: Aquinas continues to grind out wins; St. Paul's Larson has big night

Aquinas had its work cut out, opening the season with games against three tough foes.
Three weeks in, and the Monarchs are 3-0.
Kyle Napier broke free for a 61-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Aquinas added another score in a 21-6 victory against Class C-1 ratings contender Columbus Scotus on Friday in David City.
Michael Andel sealed the win with a 31-yard score on a drive that started at the Aquinas 13-yard line.
Napier finished with 146 yards rushing and two touchdowns for Aquinas, which opened with wins at No. 7 Bishop Neumann and No. 8 Centennial.
Around the city
* Lincoln Christian improved to 3-0 with a 48-7 win at Fort Calhoun. Ian Paul rushed for 152 yards and a TD and Alex Koch added 83 yards and two scores for the Crusaders, who rushed for 437 yards.
* Sparked by an early 93-yard interception return for a touchdown, C-2 No. 4 Archbishop Bergan rolled to a 46-20 win at Lincoln Lutheran. Joshua Duitsman threw for 204 yards and a TD for Lutheran.
Around the state
* Game on, game off. After Creighton Prep was forced to quarantine because of COVID-19, Class A top-ranked Bellevue West was left with finding a new opponent for Friday. When Kearney said it couldn't play this week (COVID-19), North Platte was available. Bellevue West was to travel to North Platte on Friday, but the North Platte School District announced the game was canceled because of COVID-19.
* Braden Schmeckpeper rushed for two of Crete's four rushing touchdowns to lead the ground attack in a 27-21 win against Seward.
* Ty Stevens sealed the 10-7 victory for Class B No. 7 McCook over No. 9 York with an interception in the end zone in the final 10 seconds as the Dukes stood on the Bison 10-yard line.
* Class C-1 No. 6 St. Paul made a statement with a 33-7 win against No. 5 Kearney Catholic. St. Pauls' Eli Larson scored on runs of 50 and 67 yards.
Friday night stars
* St. Paul's Eli Larson rushed for 266 yards and three scores on 20 carries against Kearney Catholic.
* Elgin/PJ's Jack Wemhoff rushed for 307 yards and five touchdowns on 26 carries against High Plains.
* Raymond Central's Connor Kreikemeier rushed for 99 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 122 yards and one TD against Schuyler.
* Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, a Minnesota recruit, returned punt 77 yards for a touchdown against Papillion-La Vista. He also had an interception.
How Nos. 1 fared
A, Bellevue West: did not play
B, Waverly: Lost 13-7 to No. 6 Elkhorn (Thurs.).
C-1, Adams Central: beat Minden 49-14.
C-2, Oakland-Craig: beat Crofton 30-13.
D-1, Cross County: beat No. 4 Howells-Dodge 28-8.
D-2, Falls City SH: lost to No. 2 BDS 50-30.
Six, McCool Junction: beat Pawnee City 58-12
