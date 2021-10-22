Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings

* Parkview Christian closed out the regular season with a 56-14 win against Heartland Lutheran on Friday night in Grand Island. Elijah Colbert was 9-of-12 passing for 171 yards and five touchdowns for the No. 7 Patriots (6-2), who now turn their focus to the six-man playoffs.

* Bayler Poston scored three times to lead host Nebraska City to a 27-26 comeback win against Lincoln Christian.

Around the state

* Class B No. 4 Aurora continued its impressive run with a dominant 50-14 win against No. 8 Seward in Aurora.

The Huskies pounced on a Seward fumble, one of four Bluejay turnovers, on the game's first drive, and Carlos Collazo scored a play later. The rout was on as Aurora raced to a 50-6 halftime lead.

After losing its first two games of the season, Aurora has won seven straight and could be in line for a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Seward finishes the regular season at 7-2.

* Beatrice broke a three-game skid with a 48-34 win at Crete. Deegan Nelson scored four touchdowns, and Elliot Jurgens returned kickoff 87 yards for another score as the Orangemen built a 41-7 lead.