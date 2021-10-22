 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings
0 Comments
editor's pick top story

Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings

From the High school football Week 9 is in the books. Here's all of the Journal Star's content, in one spot series
  • Updated
  • 0
Elkhorn South vs. Lincoln Southeast, 10.22

Lincoln Southeast's Max Buettenback (left) breaks up a pass intended for Elkhorn South's Dylan Warren during the second half Friday at Seacrest Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.

The high school football playoffs begin next Friday and Millard South will be the top seed, according to unofficial playoff pairings.

Here's a look at the projected matchups:

No. 1 Millard South vs. No. 16 Omaha North

No. 8 North Platte vs. No. 9 Columbus

No. 4 Elkhorn South vs. No. 13 Kearney

No. 5 Gretna vs. No. 12 Lincoln East

No. 6 Creighton Prep vs. No. 11 Grand Island

No. 3 Bellevue West vs. No. 14 Papillion-La Vista

No. 7 Omaha Burke vs. No. 10 Lincoln Southeast

No. 2  Omaha Westside vs. No. 15 Papillion-La Vista South

An initial thought: That Gretna-Lincoln East matchup looks pretty saucy. It features two of the best quarterbacks in the state in East's Noah Walters and Gretna's Zane Flores, who has seen his recruiting pick up.

Around the city

* Chase Hultman had three rushing touchdowns to lead Millard West to a 38-7 win against Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets' lone score came on a 62-yard strike from Landon Hoff to Trevor Vocasek in the third quarter.

* Parkview Christian closed out the regular season with a 56-14 win against Heartland Lutheran on Friday night in Grand Island. Elijah Colbert was 9-of-12 passing for 171 yards and five touchdowns for the No. 7 Patriots (6-2), who now turn their focus to the six-man playoffs.

* Bayler Poston scored three times to lead host Nebraska City to a 27-26 comeback win against Lincoln Christian.

Prep football: Here's a look at the Week 9 schedule and scores

Around the state

* Class B No. 4 Aurora continued its impressive run with a dominant 50-14 win against No. 8 Seward in Aurora.

The Huskies pounced on a Seward fumble, one of four Bluejay turnovers, on the game's first drive, and Carlos Collazo scored a play later. The rout was on as Aurora raced to a 50-6 halftime lead.

After losing its first two games of the season, Aurora has won seven straight and could be in line for a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

Seward finishes the regular season at 7-2.

* Beatrice broke a three-game skid with a 48-34 win at Crete. Deegan Nelson scored four touchdowns, and Elliot Jurgens returned kickoff 87 yards for another score as the Orangemen built a 41-7 lead.

* Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan made a goal-line stand to escape with a 14-7 win over Centennial in Utica. The Broncos marched to the Yutan 1, but Maj Nisly's fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the final seconds.

Yutan (8-1) took a 14-7 lead with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter.

We see you

* Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Rushed for 273 yards (233 in the first half) and three touchdowns against Gering.

* Ashton Gragg, Central City: Made five touchdown catches against Wood River-Shelton.

* Christian Nash, Millard South: Rushed for 201 yards on 22 carries against Omaha Burke.

* Isaac Kracl, Crete: Rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns against Beatrice.

How the Nos. 1 fared

A, Millard South: beat No. 7 Omaha Burke, 35-13.

B, Bennington: beat Omaha Gross, 49-10.

C-1, Ashland-Greenwood: beat Platteview, 30-7.

C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat Ponca 49-14.

D-1, Burwell: beat Amherst 60-24 in first round of playoffs.

D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20 in first round of playoffs.

Six, Cody-Kilgore: beat Hay Springs 66-14.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News