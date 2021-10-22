Friday Night Rewind: A regular-season wrap and the Class A projected first-round pairings

Well, that's a wrap. A wrap for all but 16 teams in Class A, that is.
The high school football playoffs begin next Friday and Millard South will be the top seed, according to unofficial playoff pairings.
Here's a look at the projected matchups:
No. 1 Millard South vs. No. 16 Omaha North
No. 8 North Platte vs. No. 9 Columbus
No. 4 Elkhorn South vs. No. 13 Kearney
No. 5 Gretna vs. No. 12 Lincoln East
No. 6 Creighton Prep vs. No. 11 Grand Island
No. 3 Bellevue West vs. No. 14 Papillion-La Vista
No. 7 Omaha Burke vs. No. 10 Lincoln Southeast
No. 2 Omaha Westside vs. No. 15 Papillion-La Vista South
An initial thought: That Gretna-Lincoln East matchup looks pretty saucy. It features two of the best quarterbacks in the state in East's Noah Walters and Gretna's Zane Flores, who has seen his recruiting pick up.
Around the city
* Chase Hultman had three rushing touchdowns to lead Millard West to a 38-7 win against Lincoln Northeast. The Rockets' lone score came on a 62-yard strike from Landon Hoff to Trevor Vocasek in the third quarter.
* Parkview Christian closed out the regular season with a 56-14 win against Heartland Lutheran on Friday night in Grand Island. Elijah Colbert was 9-of-12 passing for 171 yards and five touchdowns for the No. 7 Patriots (6-2), who now turn their focus to the six-man playoffs.
* Bayler Poston scored three times to lead host Nebraska City to a 27-26 comeback win against Lincoln Christian.
Around the state
* Class B No. 4 Aurora continued its impressive run with a dominant 50-14 win against No. 8 Seward in Aurora.
The Huskies pounced on a Seward fumble, one of four Bluejay turnovers, on the game's first drive, and Carlos Collazo scored a play later. The rout was on as Aurora raced to a 50-6 halftime lead.
After losing its first two games of the season, Aurora has won seven straight and could be in line for a No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
Seward finishes the regular season at 7-2.
* Beatrice broke a three-game skid with a 48-34 win at Crete. Deegan Nelson scored four touchdowns, and Elliot Jurgens returned kickoff 87 yards for another score as the Orangemen built a 41-7 lead.
* Class C-2 No. 5 Yutan made a goal-line stand to escape with a 14-7 win over Centennial in Utica. The Broncos marched to the Yutan 1, but Maj Nisly's fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the final seconds.
Yutan (8-1) took a 14-7 lead with 9:41 remaining in the third quarter.
We see you
* Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff: Rushed for 273 yards (233 in the first half) and three touchdowns against Gering.
* Ashton Gragg, Central City: Made five touchdown catches against Wood River-Shelton.
* Christian Nash, Millard South: Rushed for 201 yards on 22 carries against Omaha Burke.
* Isaac Kracl, Crete: Rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns against Beatrice.
How the Nos. 1 fared
A, Millard South: beat No. 7 Omaha Burke, 35-13.
B, Bennington: beat Omaha Gross, 49-10.
C-1, Ashland-Greenwood: beat Platteview, 30-7.
C-2, Archbishop Bergan: beat Ponca 49-14.
D-1, Burwell: beat Amherst 60-24 in first round of playoffs.
D-2, Sandhills/Thedford: beat Lawrence-Nelson 60-20 in first round of playoffs.
Six, Cody-Kilgore: beat Hay Springs 66-14.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
