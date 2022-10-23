Friday night follow-up: The beauty of October football arrives, from Elmwood to Lincoln and around the state

There’s just something about high school football in October.

In Elmwood Thursday night, that meant Elmwood-Murdock’s tight I-formation on the football field, and a corn field with cows off in the distance in front of a slowly setting sun.

In Lincoln on Friday, that meant Senior Night ceremonies before the game, confetti canons after Thunderbolt touchdowns, and a mosh pit on the field after Pius X’s 41-17 win.

"This game shows we've really hit our stride," said Bolts senior running back Matt Bohy, who ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns.

Every team left hopes what Bohy said rings true for them. Everyone is 0-0 right now, as the saying goes.

For Pius X, that's a good thing after what was at times a frustrating regular season. The Bolts had to shuffle things around up front thanks to injuries and illness throughout the year, but may have, in the last two weeks, finally been able find some consistency for an offense that first scored 21 points in a win over Beatrice, then put 41 on a Norris team that had previously only given up those kinds of numbers to the likes of Seward, Waverly, and Omaha Gross.

Pius X's reward? A home playoff game against Elkhorn North. Win that, and a likely date with Bennington awaits in the quarterfinals.

The Bolts shouldn't be intimidated by the moment, either this coming Friday, or next, should they get there. Pius X has played some of the best Class B has to offer this season, Bennington included, and has hung in there pretty well for a team trying to piece it together on the offensive and defensive lines.

"It has been a little while," Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said of Bohy's 1,000-yard season, the first for a Pius X back since 2010. "We’ve been playing pretty good teams for a while (bouncing between Class A and Class B). So that’s a credit not only to Matt, but it’s a credit to the guys up front.

"We’ve had a lot of different combinations of offensive lines this year – injuries, guys ill, having to move some pieces around, and guys have been willing to do whatever it takes to help this team be successful, and that translates to Matt being successful as well."

Success has come easier for Elmwood-Murdock (8-1) in Class D-1. The Knights aren't fancy offensively — I formation, option, counter, trap — but that simplicity allows for fantastic execution.

Going against a quick-strike Plainview offense, the Knights first controlled the ball, then pulled away with big hits in the ground game and a couple deep shots in the passing game.

Now, after playing a team located 33 miles northwest of Norfolk, Elmwood-Murdock will host a Hi-Line program that makes its home southwest of Lexington about 200 miles west down Interstate 80.

And that's the beauty of the postseason. Hi-Line and Elmwood-Murdock and Plainview aren't playing each other in the regular season any time soon, and have maybe never met on the gridiron.

But with new opponents come new hope. Let's get to it.