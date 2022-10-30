Friday night follow-up: Sweet victory for Southwest; checking in on predictions; helmet taps

The playoffs are a time for seniors, and that doesn't matter if it's Lincoln Southwest's helping lift the Silver Hawks past Millard West, or any other school in any corner of the state.

But Southwest's seniors stood out Friday. Running back Cal Newell went over 200 yards on nearly 40 carries. Quarterback Collin Fritton threw for 129 and ran for 85 more. Cooper Jackson came up with a critical fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter with the game still hanging in the balance.

Those guys have seen the spoils that come with winning football games. They've seen the tough times too, when it was a struggle just to get to .500.

So it was easy to understand the celebration at Seacrest Field.

"We really just wanted it bad," Newell said after the game. "Last year we didn't make the playoffs, and winning a playoff game, that's something that we haven't been able to do the last few years. It just feels great."

There's the other side, too.

Several Millard West players sat on the turf long after the Wildcats broke their final team huddle of the season, as the end of seasons, and for the seniors, high school careers, began to crystalize.

Millard West coach Kirk Peterson after the game lamented a decision to go for a fourth-and-short in Millard West territory early in the third quarter. Needing just a yard the Wildcats were stopped short and Southwest turned the short field into a touchdown to go up 24-10.

Those are the breaks that happen 100 times every week. But they loom larger when they come in a game that turns out to be the last of the season.

Predictions: Let's check on on my predictions for each class, which were made before last week's games.

I went 7-for-8 in four of the seven brackets (A, C-2, D-1, D-6), and in two of those, it was Lincoln teams (sorry, Lincoln Southwest and Lincoln Lutheran) who kept me from a perfect 8-for-8.

My biggest dud? Class D-2, where three of my eight picks missed the mark, including trendy finals pick Osceola, along with Ainsworth, which saw a dream season end at 9-1.

Still, we'll take an 80% success rate (45 of 56 games picked correctly) after one week for a guy covering Nebraska prep football regularly for the first time in about 12 years.

Helmet taps

Aiden Kuester: You're likely well aware by now, but Neligh-Oakdale's senior quarterback is now the owner of the Nebraska state record for total offense in a career after he passed Scott Frost's mark of 11,095 on Friday night in a win over Heartland.

Kuester needed 152 yards to pass Frost and got things over with early, rolling into the halftime locker room with 297 total yards.

Imagine the pressure, and the personality needed to handle that pressure, if you were in Kuester's position — the quarterback of a state championship contender staring a 30-year-old record in the face. It's a credit to Kuester that he has met and exceeded the expectations set for him all season long.

Now, the attention turns to keeping Neligh-Oakdale's run going with a Friday game against 9-1 Riverside.

Potter-Dix: It may not surprise you to learn that Potter-Dix set a state record of its own on Friday.

The six-man No. 1-ranked Coyotes beat Brady 109-41 to set a Nebraska mark for most points in a six-man game, regular season or playoffs.

Potter-Dix had 47 points after one quarter and 86 points at halftime, leading 86-28. The Coyotes cracked 100 by the end of the third period while finishing with 725 yards of total offense, 598 on the ground. Even in the wild world of six-man ball, that's pretty outrageous.

Luke Kasten, perhaps the top six-man player in the state, rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns on nine carries, and the Coyotes forced eight turnovers.

But it's still a long way from the all-time record, Cozad's 201 points against Overton back in 1921. The eight-man record is 119 by Indianola against Holbrook in 1967.

The 150 total points are short of the all-time six-man record, set just last season when Arthur County beat S-E-M 101-80.