Friday Night follow-up: Northwest's new home, Elmwood-Murdock's huge night, and some helmet taps

Now that Lincoln Northwest has a game under its belt, the Falcons hope things will go smoother the rest of the season, both on the field and off.

"(It was a learning experience) for everybody. Not just the players, but the coaches too," Falcons coach Brian Lauck said after the 48-12 loss to Ralston. "The timing of things, the transition from scrimmage to game against a brand-new opponent, a lot of moving parts.

"The field looks huge because we've been on that (practice field). This is a little safer, a little wider."

Union Bank Stadium seemed especially spacious on Friday with an unfinished track encircling the football field. One Northwest student noted that the Falcons' student section and Ralston's were too far away from each other on opposite sides of the field to yell at one another.

And for the Northwest players, it marked just the second time they'd done any football-related work on a regulation field. The team spent the preseason practicing on a patch of grass near the school while waiting for their new home to be finished.

The new athletic complex will be a jewel when it is completed, and provides easy access just north of Interstate 80. But for now, the Falcons are just happy to have a home.

"Even though we lost, we're just excited that we get to continue to play and have a varsity team," running back Aaron Syniy said. "Either way, we're still a family, we're still banded together, and we're all just glad to be here."

What stood out to me

Probably the same thing that surprised everyone else: Elmwood-Murdock putting 95 points up on Falls City Sacred Heart in a 95-44 win at the Oak Bowl at Peru State.

That number is ridiculous against anyone, of course, but downright unbelievable against a Doug Goltz-coached team and a program that hasn't missed the playoffs since 1986.

It's just one game of course, and Sacred Heart will likely be just fine. The Irish allowed 59 points in a season-opening loss to Lourdes Central Catholic last season, then ripped off seven wins in a row to end the regular season.

But man, that's still stunning to see.

Elmwood-Murdock deserves all the credit for its performance. The Knights had 619 yards of offense, 480 on the ground, with Cade Hosier going for 317 yards and six touchdowns on just 14 carries.

Elmwood-Murdock was already a top-10-caliber team in Class D-1, but a performance like that, even in the first week of the season, suddenly paints the Knights as much more than just a name in the ratings.

Helmet taps

Carter Nelson, Ainsworth: The junior had a hand in seven touchdowns in the Bulldogs' season-opening 74-14 win over North Central, adding to a resume that already had him receiving Power Five football interest. Nelson threw three touchdown passes, caught three scores and rushed for another while finishing with 91 receiving yards, 63 passing yards, 51 rushing yards. Ainsworth's football history isn't pretty, but the Bulldogs have never had a difference-maker like Nelson on their side before. Definitely something to keep an eye on.

Jax Biehl, Fairbury: Biehl, a senior, got his final high school season started right by throwing for 338 yards and five touchdowns in the Jeffs' 35-0 Thursday win over Tri County. The 338 yards is a school record. The five touchdowns tied a school record. Biehl spread the ball around to seven receivers, with four catching touchdown passes.

Kenesaw: The defending D-2 champions found themselves trailing Loomis 20-0 in the second quarter of their first game since the graduation of do-everything quarterback Tyson Denkert. From there? The Blue Devils outscored the Wolves 54-6. Pretty good way to make a statement in a deep class of contenders.