Friday night follow-up: Missed opportunity, no upsets in Class A; massive upset in six-man

Lincoln Southwest coach Andrew Sherman saw the reporter approaching, and shook his head.

"Dang it," the Silver Hawks head man said.

It was the kind of "dang it" that comes when an opportunity slips away. And Southwest had a golden one against Omaha Westside in the Class A quarterfinals.

The Silver Hawks led 21-14 at halftime. They had forced two turnovers, picked up three fourth downs, and gotten Cal Newell loose for a long touchdown run.

In short, they'd done everything they needed to do to have a chance.

But this is Westside we're talking about, a team that has made a living on reversing its fortunes in the second half.

And when Southwest went backwards on its opening drive of the third quarter, there was a palpable change in the game's tenor.

Sherman, while disappointed, in the outcome, still found a silver lining as Lincoln's high schools continue the search for a state championship that has eluded the group since 2011.

"I know colleges talk about branding (all the time). I hope — the Hawk logo has been in the news and been out there and mentioned positively a lot," Sherman said. "I hope that creates a buzz, and I hope that gets people excited about coming to South 14th Street."

No upset: Creighton Prep beating Elkhorn South and Grand Island edging Millard South were perhaps a little surprising, but not shocking to anyone that has seen the two teams play.

Both programs play tough, physical, run-first football, paired with stout defense, which still works rather well in the postseason.

The Islanders spotted red-hot Millard South 10 points, then scored the next 28. The Junior Jays put the clamps on Cole Ballard and the Storm, forcing five turnovers against an Elkhorn South squad that had just four the entire season.

Now, both teams will get shots to avenge losses from earlier in the season. Grand Island against Omaha Westside, and Prep against Gretna.

Pawnee City surprise: The upset of the day, and maybe the entire playoffs across all classes, happened in the state's smallest class and was complete before most of the other games kicked off.

Season-long No. 1-ranked Potter-Dix, last year's state runner-up, averaging more than 75 points per game, coming off a state-record 109-point performance in the opening round, was taken down on its home field 62-47 by No. 8 Pawnee City in a game that kicked off at 3 p.m.

No team had been more dominant against its competition this season than the Coyotes (9-1), who won their games by an average — an average — of 70 points per game.

Pawnee City (8-2) was no slouch either, with losses only to fellow semifinalist Parkview Christian and Red Cloud, which Parkview Christian beat in the quarterfinals.

But still, on paper this appeared to be a massive mismatch in favor of the home team. And when Potter-Dix jumped out to a 20-8 lead after one quarter, another route appeared to be on the horizon.

Then the Indians outscored Potter-Dix 46-14 over the middle two quarters, and held on in the fourth. Andy Maloley ran for 163 yards and three touchdowns for Pawnee City, with Jett Farwell rushing for 135 yards and four scores.

The Indians' defense was up to the task as well. Friday marked the first time Potter-Dix didn't score at least 55 in a game, and just the second time it scored fewer than 63.

The stunner throws the D-6 bracket wide open, with any of the four remaining teams capable of winning it all. Pawnee City will try to knock off another unbeaten this week when it takes on No. 2 Arthur County.

S-E-M and Parkview Christian will meet in the other semifinal.