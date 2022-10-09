Friday night follow-up: Impressive performance has Malcolm primed for postseason run; Cross County's miracle

It felt like playoff football Friday night across the state, and Malcolm played in a way that made it look like the Clippers plan to hang around in the postseason for a while.

After falling behind 14-0, Malcolm proceeded to outscore Lincoln Lutheran 51-20 the rest of the way in a 51-34 victory. The spread was 51-14 until the Warriors scored a touchdown on the game's final play.

Now at 7-0, the No. 4-ranked Clippers, at least in this writer's eyes, have closed the gap on the top three teams in Class C-2: No. 1 Norfolk Catholic, No. 2 Hastings St. Cecilia, and No. 3 Ord.

That's not to say those three aren't still the favorites. Norfolk Catholic looks like it will be tough to catch. St. Cecilia is playing really good football in its own right. And Ord has become a postseason regular the past few seasons.

But perhaps Malcolm can be a team that shakes things up over the next several weeks.

"Some of these kids have been playing for four years. Some of them started as freshmen, even," Malcolm coach Scott Amen said. "It’s one of those deals — it’s a special group, a special senior class, and we’re having a lot of fun right now."

Anyone who has been a part of one of those "special groups" knows exactly what Amen is talking about.

The Clippers are tough and physical, on both sides of the ball. There was no panic with the early deficit, and facing one of the best quarterback-receiver duos in the class in Lutheran QB Garret Hoefs and receiver Jonny Puelz.

It helped that Malcolm had a pretty good signal-caller of its own behind center.

"No. 11 is super special," Luthern coach Greg Nelson said of Malcolm quarterback Hayden Frank. "It was really impressive to watch him out here making plays all over the field.

"I think No. 7 (Hoefs) does a really good job too... It was a good display of their talents and abilities."

You need difference-makers if you want to make a run come October and November, and Malcolm has that in Frank. It also has a sold group to go with him, including fellow seniors Lucas Christensen and Colt Reiling.

The future remains a mystery, but in the present, Malcolm is in a really good spot.

"We knew (with our) summer work, we knew guys have put time into the weight room, put time into classroom, film, we’ve been harping on it," Frank said. "We knew 7-0 was our goal. Obviously, we’ve reached that. Now we’ve got 8-0, we’ve got 9-0, and then we’ve got playoffs.

"But we always say one game at a time. You’re not going to be 8-0 unless you play the next game. So we know we’re going to compete, but we’ve worked for it."

Helmet tap

Cross County: The Cougars delivered one of the finishes of the year Friday night, connecting on a Hail Mary with no time left in a matchup of the No. 2 and No. 4-ranked teams in Class D-1.

Clarkson-Leigh, ranked fourth, looked like it would be the team to pull off the miracle. The Patriots scored a go-ahead touchdown, the second of three TDs in the game's final four minutes, with 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter and converted the two-point conversion to take a 28-24 lead. After the ensuing kickoff, Cross County was left with 29 seconds to go 57 yards for the game-winner.

The No. 2 Cougars did just that. Aided by a pass interference penalty with 18 seconds to go, Cross County found itself on the Clarkson-Leigh 25-yard line with six seconds left after a Lucas Jacobson scramble.

On the game's final play, Jacobson rolled left and lofted a ball to the left edge of the end zone, where Jackson Lindburg somehow found just enough of an opening to haul in the catch and give the Cougars a 30-28 win.

The victory was the latest in an impressive run for Cross County, which has won 22 of its last 23 regular season games. The only loss in that stretch is a 40-38 loss last season at Howells-Dodge.