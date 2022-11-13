Friday night follow-up: Frigid weather aside, semifinals produce intriguing finals matchups in all 7 classes

It's too bad there aren't official records kept for such things, because Friday night had to be, if not the coldest, one of the coldest nights ever for Nebraska state playoff football.

There have been far snowier days, for sure. And probably some days where the actual temperature was colder than it was Friday.

But the combination of cold and wind made it a brutally tough night, for players, coaches, fans, cheerleaders — the whole bit.

It was yet another case of what could be the state motto: It wouldn't be so bad if the wind wasn't blowing. In my 20 years of covering prep and college sports in two states, only one night is even in the same discussion as Friday for frigid temperatures — an early 2000s night of eight-man games on which Overton, in the midst of making three title games in four seasons, set up a stack of straw hay bales on its sideline and fired up a couple of propane heaters in an effort to ward off the cold.

It was so cold in Bennington the school's band couldn't even play. And when a couple of banks of lights went out inadvertently in the second half, the Badgers and Waverly chose to play on a half-dark field with a state title berth on the line rather than wait around for the lights to come back on.

Despite the incredible conditions, the seven semifinals all produced what should be seven incredibly intriguing championship games.

Start in Class A, where Gretna and Omaha Westside will meet in a rematch of last year's final, won by the Dragons before the title was vacated after the Nebraska School Activities Association ruled Gretna had an ineligible player on its roster. Think there might be some fireworks at that one?

Class B is a matchup of the only two unbeaten squads left in the class. Bennington has taken care of business all season. And Omaha Gross's huge senior class has a chance to go out with an all-time memory after holding off Scottsbluff in the semifinals.

C-1 will see the meeting most have envisioned since the new classifications were released: No. 1 Aurora and No. 2 Pierce. The talent level on the field for that game next Tuesday afternoon will stack up pretty well with any other finals game after the two teams won their semis by a combined score of 85-45.

It's tough to call a team that has spent most of the season in the top 10 an underdog, but Hartington Cedar Catholic's impressive run through the bracket, while dealing with a slew of injuries, has been impressive. The Trojans have done it in a way that would make old-schoolers proud, winning their last two games 10-9 and 6-0.

And guess who's played fellow finalist Norfolk Catholic tougher than anyone else this season? The Knights managed to get past Cedar Catholic 14-0 late in the regular season.

Class D-1 will see a first-time champion as neither Neligh-Oakdale nor Clarkson-Leigh has ever won a football title. It's a gift for Nebraska prep football fans that Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester will get his chance to shine on the biggest stage.

Kuester has thrown for 2,846 yards and 27 touchdowns and rushed for 2,031 yards and 47 touchdowns.

I'm no historian, but I would find it hard to believe there have been a lot of 2,000-2,000 seasons in Nebraska high school football, and I'm willing to bet a shiny nickel there's never been a 3,000-2,000 season, which is well within Kuester's reach.

The fact that Kuester is doing it on an 80-yard field only makes it more impressive. He accounted for 550 of the Warriors' 551 yards of total offense against North Platte St. Patrick's in the state semifinals, and threw in 20 tackles on defense, just for fun.

It's very appropriate that the nation's eight-man record holder for total yards and total touchdowns wears No. 1.

Howells-Dodge might well be the best eight-man team in the state, regardless of class, unless that title belongs to the Hitchcock County team the Jaguars will play in the D-2 final.

H-D was expectedly dominant in its cruise to the championship game. But Hitchcock County has given up a grand total of six points in its three postseason contests while reaching Lincoln for the first time. The stage and the opponent will be a mighty big one for the Falcons, but the makings of a great slugfest are there.

And of course, in six-man, the city of Lincoln remains alive for a state championship after Parkview Christian never trailed in a 40-22 win over S-E-M to advance to Friday's title game in Kearney.

Patriots running back Chandler Page bruised his way to 304 yards on 36 carries in what was only the biggest game in school history as Parkview avenged its only loss this season.

And while it might make his coach, PJ Book, cringe a little as he tries to espouse the team cohesiveness that has helped carry the Patriots this far, Page's performance deserves to be up there with some of the best in Lincoln's prep football history, considering the stage and the circumstances.

Credit to Page and his teammates for making history not only for their school but also for high school football in Lincoln as they try to become the first city team since 2011 to win a state title on the gridiron.