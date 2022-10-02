Friday Night follow-up: Emotional win for Lincoln Southwest, and a helmet tap to the Sandhills

It was quite a scene late Friday night at Seacrest Field after Lincoln Southwest downed Southeast 17-14 in overtime.

The emotion was real on the Southwest sideline, with players, students, and parents all mingling on the field long after John Hohl's 22-yard field goal sailed through the uprights to give the Silver Hawks a critical win.

With social media, scads of summer camps, and dozens of other ways to socialize, there's a decent argument to be made that rivalries maybe don't have the same pizazz that they used to.

And certainly, while players from Southwest and Southeast know each other, and Friday's game was devoid of any real emotional fireworks between the squads, the joy of beating a team you see and hear about all the time is still real.

"It means absolutely everything to me," Southwest senior running back Cal Newell said.

Certainly, the Silver Hawks would like to have the night of Sept. 15 back, when they traveled to then-winless Papillion-La Vista and struggled from the start in a 35-21 loss that ended Southwest's unbeaten start to the season.

But good teams find a way to make the right corrections. Southwest smacked Omaha Bryan 56-0 the next week. Then beat a Southeast team that had beaten Papio by two scores earlier in the year.

It sets up a very interesting final few weeks of the regular season for Southwest, whose three remaining opponents have a combined record of 7-11, though two of those games will be played on the road.

"It should give us confidence to run the table through the backstretch," Southwest coach Andrew Sherman said. "We're obviously going to focus on (Friday opponent) South Sioux City next.

"Our guys don't lack in confidence. But this should definitely get them thinking about advancing in the playoffs, not just making the playoffs."

Helmet taps

Ainsworth: We look to the west, where the Bulldogs are 6-0 for the first time in 30 or so years after an epic comeback to beat previously No. 2-ranked Elgin-Pope John 52-44 Friday afternoon.

Gretna's 26-point rally to beat Bellevue West will get most of the headlines, and rightfully so, considering the talent on that field in Omaha.

But let's give some love to a program that for decades has struggled to compete with its peers.

EPPJ led Ainsworth 36-8 in the second quarter of Friday's game, played in Ainsworth, with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff that made it seem like a playoff game.

If we get a game like that in the playoffs, look out.

And if he hadn't already Carter Nelson cemented himself as the top eight-man player in the state in the victory.

Nelson went 18-for-32 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. He had 23 rushes for 138 yards and two more scores. He caught four passes for 39 yards.

And on defense, he finished with 12 tackles and came up with the game-sealing interception in the final moments.

It's been said in this space before, but Nelson is a once-in-a-generation type player for a program like Ainsworth, which has just three playoff appearances in its history, and only one since 1992, with no wins in those three trips.

The challenge for coach Jessi Owen and his crew now will be to refocus quickly. The Bulldogs travel to 5-1 St. Mary's this week.

But there isn't anything wrong with celebrating 6-0, especially when you do it like Ainsworth did.