Friday Night follow-up: East's new identity; a surprising start; and helmet taps

Lincoln East has gone from sling it around to grind it out.

The Spartans don't have the offensive firepower of the Noah Walters teams from the past couple seasons, but they do have a salty defense and enough playmakers to keep the chains moving.

Enough so that they can win without Malachi Coleman, as they did Friday night in coming back from a 14-0 deficit to beat Lincoln Southeast.

The smile on John Gingery's face said it all after the game — that was the kind of victory that helps a 27-year head coach stay young.

"I told them: step up and take charge. This is your chance," Gingery said of his message to his team when it was determined Coleman's injured left knee would keep him out of Friday's game. "We challenged them, and they did (step up)."

The Spartans were honest with themselves during the week leading up to the game, coach and players said. A 14-6 loss to Kearney was as much about East's mistakes as anything else.

Fix those up, the Spartans realized, and things would change. They continued to believe that even after falling behind by two touchdowns in the first half, and then quarterback Jeter Worthley helped lead the comeback over the final 24 minutes.

"We worked really hard in practice because it obviously wasn't a great performance last week," Worthley said. "But we fixed a lot of things up, we were very disciplined in this game, limited the mistakes, and the outcome speaks for itself."

What stood out to me

Humphrey St. Francis is 0-2.

That's a nearly unprecedented development for the Flyers who, prior to this season, hadn't lost two regular-season games in the same year since the 2006 team went 6-2 (after starting 6-0).

The Flyers had one total regular-season loss the previous four seasons combined, and two losses prior to the playoffs the last five years.

There are few, if any, programs in Nebraska that can match the sustained level of excellence Humphrey St. Francis has reached over the last 15 years. It's a credit to the program and the players that have gone through it that starting 0-2 merits mentioning at all.

Things don't get any easier this week. The Flyers play at D-2 No. 5 Osceola (3-0) on Friday as they try to avoid an 0-3 start.

Helmet taps

Lincoln Southwest: The Silver Hawks are 2-0, and have a fascinating schedule ahead of them in a bid for a memorable season.

Of Southwest’s seven remaining games, four come against teams that have yet to record a win three weeks into the season.

A suddenly very appetizing matchup awaits this Friday, when the Silver Hawks take on a Lincoln East team that found its footing and identity in a win over Lincoln Southeast.

Should Southwest win that one, it could be 5-0 heading into a Sept. 30 matchup with Southeast.

Elmwood-Murdock: Lest you thought the Knights putting 95 points on Falls City Sacred Heart was a fluke, they went out and scored 76 on a good Freeman team in a 56-point victory.

Get past No. 6 Palmyra this week, and E-M's path to a 9-0 regular season starts to crystallize quickly.

Te'Shaun Porter, Omaha North: The Vikings beat Millard West 14-13, with Porter having a hand in both touchdowns.

The junior running back rumbled for 256 yards and a score, and tossed the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the win.

Porter has gone over 200 yards in both of North's games this season, establishing himself as one of the top backs in Class A.