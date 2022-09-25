Friday Night follow-up: Defensive mentality gives Waverly an edge; Northwest's response; Lincoln Lutheran's big win

Asked on Friday to point out a few of the guys who lead his defense, Waverly coach Reed Manstedt rattled off 12 names.

You might be aware only 11 players are allowed on the field at a time at the Class B level. It's that kind of buy-in and leadership that has allowed the Vikings to build their identity around defense in an era when spread offenses and high-scoring games have become the preferred method of trying to win.

"Who haven't I listed?" Manstedt asked rhetorically when talking about his defensive unit. "They all do such a good job."

The No. 5-ranked Vikings are perhaps one special teams mishap in Week 1 against Elkhorn away from being 6-0 heading into this Friday's home matchup against No. 2 Scottsbluff.

Regardless of the record, Waverly's approach won't change: set the linebackers loose against Scottsbluff's vaunted running attack, try to make the Bearcats uncomfortable, and go from there.

It's a formula that has worked well for years, and the Vikings have the right mindset to make it happen.

"We knew if we could get it to two scores and get them out of just wanting to run the ball at us, we felt that was good for us," Manstedt said Friday after Waverly broke open a game that was 7-0 at halftime.

A quick three-and-out and a scoring drive to open the second half sent the Vikings on their way.

Now, another big test comes to town.

"I'd compare them right up there to the best teams we've played this year," Manstedt said.

Helmet taps

Lincoln Northwest: Less than a week after the Falcons announced they were canceling the rest of their 2022 varsity schedule because of low numbers, Northwest's junior varsity team took the field against Lincoln Northeast's JV squad last Tuesday.

The Falcons, after a long, emotional set of days, then proceeded to rally in the fourth quarter for a 33-28 win on their home field at UBT Stadium.

Building a program from scratch is tough stuff, and Northwest's numbers and relative lack of football experience were going to make 2022 a tough row to hoe no matter how things shook out.

But with Friday night lights no longer in the picture, the Falcons embraced Tuesday evening success instead. Good for that program. Hopefully, it's something LNW is able to build on in the years to come.

Ravenna: It's been a difficult stretch for the Bluejays. Declining participation led the school to drop from 11-man to 8-man football in 2016, the first time the school hasn't played 11-man. Declining enrollment has meant Ravenna has stayed in Class D-1. The program endured an 18-game losing streak and a 1-24 record in a three-year span from 2015-17. Records of 6-2 in 2018 and 7-1 in 2019 came in years when the Bluejays' enrollment was too large for the team to qualify for the eight-man playoffs.

Finally, in 2022, Ravenna looks poised for a postseason run. The D-1 No. 10-ranked Bluejays are 5-0 for the first time since 2006 and seeking their first playoff appearance since 2012.

Time will tell if the postseason is in the cards. The Bluejays have hardly been tested so far, playing three winless teams and one squad that is 1-4. The final three weeks of the regular season will tell the story. But Ravenna has taken care of business so far.

Lincoln Lutheran: A highly-anticipated season nearly fizzled early for the Warriors, who lost to rival Lincoln Christian on opening night, then fell to 0-2 after a 21-point loss to Bishop Neumann.

Since then, though, have come three straight wins; the latest a 56-21 rout of Wilber-Clatonia in a game that was tied at halftime. It's going to be a challenging district schedule for Lutheran, but a district championship is still on the table. Credit the Warriors for staying the course.