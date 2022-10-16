Friday night follow-up: Ashland-Greenwood plays on through loss of leaders to injury

The good and the bad of high school football were on full display Friday night in Ashland-Greenwood's 13-9 win over Omaha Roncalli.

Two of the top teams in Class C-1 played a tight, intense game, the kind of contest where it felt like the next play could be the one that changed the game. It was a matchup worthy of November that happened in mid-October.

That was the good.

The not-so-good came from who wasn't on the field.

Ashland-Greenwood was without two of its top players in seniors Luke Lambert and Logan Sobota, guys who have been rocks for a program that this season has continued to build the success of recent seasons.

Both players are likely out for the rest of the season with injuries. Both are captains on this year's team. Lambert, at Wayne State commit, is a super-state caliber lineman.

"The guys that we've lost — and there's players all over the state that have been lost this season — the guys we lost mean so much to us, and we can't replace them," Ashland-Greenwood coach Ryan Thompson said. "But we can honor them with how hard we play.

"And I think those two guys are proud, and I hope they understand that they're a big reason we won this game."

The ferocity with which Ashland-Greenwood plays has been a calling card in that program's recent run of success.

But to keep that level of intensity up, in a critical game, missing two of your leaders, says plenty.

"We lost two good players, and we come out and execute every week," A-G quarterback Dane Jacobsen said. "It's amazing."

This wasn't some no-name A-G was playing either. Roncalli quarterback Brady McGill is as physically impressive as just about any quarterback in the state, and certainly the signal-callers in C-1. Running back Wyatt Yetter provides a physicality in the ground game that is tough to match.

It's an offense that had scored on everyone it played this season, including Pierce, until the Crimson Pride ran into a short-handed Ashland-Greenwood unit.

What does that mean for the Bluejays over the next month or so? Who knows. Aurora and Pierce are the cream of the crop in C-1, and may not meet an equal until facing each other in the state championship game, assuming the playoff seedings allow for it.

But playing hard through adversity can cover up for a lot of things. Ashland-Greenwood showed it Friday as has any successful team that has had to play without key pieces.