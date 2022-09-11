Friday Night follow-up: A great scene in Ashland; Southwest's strong start; helmet taps

What a great scene in Ashland on Friday night as the Class C-1 No. 3 Bluejays hosted No. 1 Aurora. It's no secret to anyone who's been there that Ashland-Greenwood's Memorial stadium is as good a spot for high school football as any in the state.

It's a great facility in an awesome location, and I love the touch of trying to give the Bluejays a little bit more of a home-field advantage by putting the visiting team on the sideline next to the stands and having the student section holler at them most of the game. The energy was off the charts.

"This atmosphere, there's few places I can compare it to," said Aurora senior running back Carlos Collazo. "The only one I can think of where I played was McCook my sophomore year. But it is loud. The fans bring the energy."

That was the most impressive part of Aurora's 33-14 win — any time Ashland-Greenwood seemed ready to grab momentum, the Huskies methodically choked it out.

The effort was led by Collazo, whose 249 yards and 34 carries allowed Aurora to grind away against a really solid defense.

That A-G stopped Collazo three times behind the line of scrimmage — and the reaction those stops got from the crowd — tells you plenty about both the quality of the Bluejays' defense, and just how talented Collazo is.

"Carlos is just a phenom. You get him enough touches, and he's going to do something great," Aurora coach Kyle Peterson said. "He had a lot of 10, 12, eight-yard runs, but he didn't have the big one. We knew Ashland was going to be tough to do that against."

I also loved the approach Ashland-Greenwood took into the matchup. The Bluejays' coaches requested the game when schedules were being put together, knowing it might well mean suffering a regular-season loss for the first time since 2018. But used in the right way, it's the type of matchup that will pay dividends for A-G down the line.

"It's a tough spot to be in, but I would rather be fighting these guys and learning about ourselves and moving forward," Bluejays coach Ryan Thompson said.

What stood out to me

Lincoln Southwest dominated the second half to beat Lincoln East Friday

and move to 3-0 for the first time since 2009 and the fourth time in school history.

The other three times the Silver Hawks started 3-0 they won at least one playoff game, and twice won multiple times in the playoffs, including a state runner-up finish in 2005 and a semifinal appearance in 2009.

Southwest knew it would have the skill players on offense to compete in 2022, but the question would be how quickly it could get a group of new linemen on both sides of the ball up to speed.

After a tough Week 1 win over Lincoln High, improvement has been steady for a program that won three games in 2021 and went 1-4 in the COVID-affected 2020 season.

There's a long way to go, but a favorable schedule the rest of the way has the Silver Hawks in position to make some noise come October and November.

Helmet taps

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix: The senior does a bit of everything for Potter-Dix, and I mean everything.

One night before he ran for 233 yards and five touchdowns in an easy win over Hay Springs, Kasten caught some notoriety among Nebraska high school Twitter when Potter-Dix's athletic director, Cory Michelman, sent out a photo of Kasten, wearing his cowboy hat, sitting atop a riding lawn mower and cutting the grass on the Coyotes' field.

It doesn't look right now like anyone will get close to Potter-Dix at the six-man level, and Kasten is a big reason why. Photos like Thursday night's just make the story better.