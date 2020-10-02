Fremont's Carter Sintek's second consecutive four-touchdown games sinks Lincoln North Star

When it came down to crunch time, Fremont made a few more plays than Lincoln North Star on Friday.
The result was a 28-7 Fremont win at Beechner Athletic Complex, and the Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season.
Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek tossed four touchdown passes — two of which came on third downs — while North Star struggled to sustain drives.
The trouble started early for the Navigators. They came up empty on a field-goal attempt after an 11-play drive, and Fremont responded with a 12-play drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sintek to Dawson Glause on third down. Sintek’s second score went to Drew Sellon from 27 yards out.
It was the second consecutive four-touchdown game from the junior.
“We established the run game, which opened up the pass,” Sintek said. “I thought our line did a really good job tonight.”
“They brought Cover-2, which we haven’t seen much of this year,” he added. “We had to change some of the routes, and we did a really good job of that, too.”
North Star (3-4) had back-to-back drives stall in Fremont territory before the half and failed to score in the first two quarters.
Fremont’s Mark Mendoza blocked a North Star punt early in the third quarter to set up his team with good field position, and Sintek hit Tyler Downey for a short scoring pass to put the Tigers up 21-0.
North Star immediately put together a drive, and quarterback DJ McGarvie ran it in from 5 yards out to give the Gators life.
But Sintek led Fremont back down the field and threw another touchdown to Sellon, and North Star couldn’t recover.
“They responded with a nice drive to put them back up by three scores,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “We struggled tonight maintaining drives getting off the field when we had a chance.”
The Gators now head into their bye week with three straight losses after starting the season 3-1.
“For myself, for the coaches, for the players, everybody in the whole program has got to get the right attitude back,” Kobza said. “Right now, I feel like we’re letting one mistake turn into three and four, and that’s what’s really hurting us.”
