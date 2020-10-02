 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fremont's Carter Sintek's second consecutive four-touchdown games sinks Lincoln North Star
View Comments
FREMONT 28, LINCOLN NORTH STAR 7

Fremont's Carter Sintek's second consecutive four-touchdown games sinks Lincoln North Star

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

When it came down to crunch time, Fremont made a few more plays than Lincoln North Star on Friday.

The result was a 28-7 Fremont win at Beechner Athletic Complex, and the Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season.

Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek tossed four touchdown passes — two of which came on third downs — while North Star struggled to sustain drives.

The trouble started early for the Navigators. They came up empty on a field-goal attempt after an 11-play drive, and Fremont responded with a 12-play drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sintek to Dawson Glause on third down. Sintek’s second score went to Drew Sellon from 27 yards out.

It was the second consecutive four-touchdown game from the junior.

“We established the run game, which opened up the pass,” Sintek said. “I thought our line did a really good job tonight.”

“They brought Cover-2, which we haven’t seen much of this year,” he added. “We had to change some of the routes, and we did a really good job of that, too.”

North Star (3-4) had back-to-back drives stall in Fremont territory before the half and failed to score in the first two quarters.

Fremont’s Mark Mendoza blocked a North Star punt early in the third quarter to set up his team with good field position, and Sintek hit Tyler Downey for a short scoring pass to put the Tigers up 21-0.

North Star immediately put together a drive, and quarterback DJ McGarvie ran it in from 5 yards out to give the Gators life.

But Sintek led Fremont back down the field and threw another touchdown to Sellon, and North Star couldn’t recover.

“They responded with a nice drive to put them back up by three scores,” North Star coach Tony Kobza said. “We struggled tonight maintaining drives getting off the field when we had a chance.”

The Gators now head into their bye week with three straight losses after starting the season 3-1.

“For myself, for the coaches, for the players, everybody in the whole program has got to get the right attitude back,” Kobza said. “Right now, I feel like we’re letting one mistake turn into three and four, and that’s what’s really hurting us.”

High school football logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Watts, Burks lead Burke to first state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News