Fremont's Carter Sintek's second consecutive four-touchdown games sinks Lincoln North Star

When it came down to crunch time, Fremont made a few more plays than Lincoln North Star on Friday.

The result was a 28-7 Fremont win at Beechner Athletic Complex, and the Tigers moved to 5-1 on the season.

Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek tossed four touchdown passes — two of which came on third downs — while North Star struggled to sustain drives.

The trouble started early for the Navigators. They came up empty on a field-goal attempt after an 11-play drive, and Fremont responded with a 12-play drive that ended with a 16-yard touchdown pass from Sintek to Dawson Glause on third down. Sintek’s second score went to Drew Sellon from 27 yards out.

It was the second consecutive four-touchdown game from the junior.

“We established the run game, which opened up the pass,” Sintek said. “I thought our line did a really good job tonight.”

“They brought Cover-2, which we haven’t seen much of this year,” he added. “We had to change some of the routes, and we did a really good job of that, too.”

North Star (3-4) had back-to-back drives stall in Fremont territory before the half and failed to score in the first two quarters.