Fremont topples Lincoln Northeast as Tigers continue building program 'from the ground up'

The Fremont football team flexed its way to a 35-0 win against Lincoln Northeast on Friday night at Beechner Field.
The Tigers began their scoring on their second drive when running back Micah Moore ran up the gut of the Rockets’ defense for a 1-yard touchdown run.
Perhaps Fremont’s best play of the night was when Moore ran straight into the middle of the Rockets’ defense and hit a wall of defenders, spun out to his left and ran 35 yards up the left sideline untouched to the end zone.
“Micah (Moore) is a heck of a running back," Fremont coach Lee Jennings said. "He’s a spark plug for us. We have some good receivers and our quarterback Sintek can really throw the ball, but when we have a combination of both running and throwing, it makes things a little bit tougher on defenses.”
Moore finished the night with four touchdowns, while Carter Sintek threw for two.
Lincoln Northeast looked like a team that is rebuilding after a winless season last year. The Rockets offensive line gave up three sacks, including one where quarterback Layne Sanna was drilled from his blindside. Northeast also had six penalties for 55 yards.
“Hats off to Fremont. Their running back is an outstanding athlete," Northeast coach Dan Martin said. "We knew that coming in, and we knew we had to contain him. They were able to get him the ball, and you contain him a couple of times, and the couple of times you don’t, he turns it into points and big runs.
"We felt we had some communication errors and alignment errors that hurt us, both offensively and defensively. Those are things we can work on and fix this week because all mistakes are fixable.”
Fremont finished 3-2 last season and has the potential to crack the top 10 in Class A this year. Jennings said they’re focusing on the younger kids at Fremont Public Schools to help build the program for now and in the future.
“That’s the battle we’re fighting," he said. "We’re a little different community. We’re not in the Lincoln or Omaha Metro area. We’re trying to get kids excited about football at the lower levels and building it from the ground up and getting more and more kids involved.
"Hopefully, we can see that come to fruition in the next few years and this year as well.”