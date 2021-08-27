Fremont topples Lincoln Northeast as Tigers continue building program 'from the ground up'

The Fremont football team flexed its way to a 35-0 win against Lincoln Northeast on Friday night at Beechner Field.

The Tigers began their scoring on their second drive when running back Micah Moore ran up the gut of the Rockets’ defense for a 1-yard touchdown run.

Perhaps Fremont’s best play of the night was when Moore ran straight into the middle of the Rockets’ defense and hit a wall of defenders, spun out to his left and ran 35 yards up the left sideline untouched to the end zone.

“Micah (Moore) is a heck of a running back," Fremont coach Lee Jennings said. "He’s a spark plug for us. We have some good receivers and our quarterback Sintek can really throw the ball, but when we have a combination of both running and throwing, it makes things a little bit tougher on defenses.”

Moore finished the night with four touchdowns, while Carter Sintek threw for two.

Lincoln Northeast looked like a team that is rebuilding after a winless season last year. The Rockets offensive line gave up three sacks, including one where quarterback Layne Sanna was drilled from his blindside. Northeast also had six penalties for 55 yards.