Fremont, Pius X empty the tank in season finale as Tigers sneak out of Aldrich with OT win

Nothing more to play for than the finale of a football season gave more than 1,900 fans at Aldrich Field more than enough to fill their desires.

Fremont scored in the first overtime and added an extra point to post a 42-41 victory over Lincoln Pius X on Friday night, in a game of big plays, goal-line blasts and surprising defense.

"I think we did everything we could to get this win and finish out the season right," said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. "Pius was everything that a great team can be and we managed to find just enough to win."

The victory helped Fremont notch a 5-4 record, marking the first time since 1985 that the Tigers had posted back-to-back winning seasons. Pius X finished at 2-7, but Thunderbolt coach Ryan Kearney said he couldn't have asked for more.

"(We) got some big rushing yards and we were focused throughout," he said. "Fremont had just a little bit more. But you expect that kind of game from them and I think they expected us to give them all we could."

Fremont quarterback Carter Sintek, who threw for two touchdowns and 262 yards, scored on two running plays, including a 1-yard plunge in overtime to set up a game-winning extra point by Nathan Jones.