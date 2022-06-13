 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fremont Bergan's Kade McIntyre commits to Oklahoma

  • Updated
Archbishop Bergan's Kade McIntyre announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.

Kade McIntyre will play his college football for one of Nebraska's biggest rivals.

The Archbishop Bergan star announced Monday afternoon he was committed to play for Oklahoma after officially visiting the Sooners last week.

McIntyre chose Oklahoma over offers from the in-state Huskers, along with Tennessee, Iowa, Kansas State, and Minnesota.

McIntyre is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound three-star athlete, according to Rivals.com. He likely projects to play inside or outside linebacker in college, though he has the skill set to contribute on offense, too.

In helping lead Fremont Bergan to a Class C-2 state championship last season, McIntyre caught 37 passes for 873 yards and 14 touchdowns. He added 63 tackles, including six sacks, on defense.

Check back for updates to this story.

Contact the writer at cbasnett@journalstar.com or 402-473-7436. On Twitter @HuskerExtraCB.

