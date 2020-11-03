Free and the rest of the Crusader defense looking forward to challenge of slowing down St. Paul all-state back Larson

Lincoln Christian senior linebacker Josh Free has never met St. Paul senior all-state running back Eli Larson, but he’s about to get to know him pretty well on the football field at St. Paul on Friday (7 p.m. kickoff) in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 playoffs.
That’s just bound to happen since the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Free is the leading tackler with 88 (11 for losses) for the No. 8 Crusaders (8-1) and the 6-foot, 210-pound Larson is second in rushing with 1,714 yards and 26 touchdowns after going off for 221 yards and five scores in a 48-0 St. Paul (9-1) win over Cozad in the first round last Friday.
But those aren’t the only plays when the duo will be coming face-to-face. Free is an offensive tackle in Christian’s flexbone offensive attack, which means quite often he matches up with Larson, a linebacker who has 67 tackles (10 for losses) this season.
“He’s a big boy, but I think if we, as a defense, play together as a team, and do our jobs, we can stop him,” Free said. “It will be interesting on both sides of the ball, and I can’t wait to see what he can do. He’s a great player, we just need to make it a team effort and execute.
“It’s going to be a physical game, and that’s OK because that’s the reason I love the game so much.”
Free, like so many of the Crusader seniors, learned under fire his first two years as a starter when Christian went 0-9 in 2018 and 1-8 a year ago. Those painful experiences have turned into memories of a lifetime for the Crusaders as they reach the quarterfinals of the playoffs for the third time in school history.
“Last year, Josh really turned the corner and became more physically dominant,” Christian coach Kurt Earl said. “And this year, I think his level of understanding how to play the position (inside linebacker) has really gone up, so now he’s got that mental part of the game to go with the physical side of it to become a great player.”
Earl says Free is toward the top of the team in terms of agility testing and 10-yard dash times, and that’s one of the reasons he’s turned into a sideline-to-sideline linebacker making lots of tackles and an offensive lineman with the ability to block linebackers and defensive backs in space.
Despite a dream senior season and his coach’s assessment that Free could be a small-college linebacker, Free says right now his plans are to attend Nebraska as a student and not play sports in college.
“I haven’t really put my name out there to the coaches because my goal is to leave college debt-free, and I’m not sure the scholarships at the smaller schools would cover as much as I would need to make that happen,” Free said. “I’m going to go all out this Friday because this could be it for me.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!