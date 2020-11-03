Free and the rest of the Crusader defense looking forward to challenge of slowing down St. Paul all-state back Larson

Lincoln Christian senior linebacker Josh Free has never met St. Paul senior all-state running back Eli Larson, but he’s about to get to know him pretty well on the football field at St. Paul on Friday (7 p.m. kickoff) in the quarterfinals of the Class C-1 playoffs.

That’s just bound to happen since the 6-foot-2, 190-pound Free is the leading tackler with 88 (11 for losses) for the No. 8 Crusaders (8-1) and the 6-foot, 210-pound Larson is second in rushing with 1,714 yards and 26 touchdowns after going off for 221 yards and five scores in a 48-0 St. Paul (9-1) win over Cozad in the first round last Friday.

But those aren’t the only plays when the duo will be coming face-to-face. Free is an offensive tackle in Christian’s flexbone offensive attack, which means quite often he matches up with Larson, a linebacker who has 67 tackles (10 for losses) this season.

“He’s a big boy, but I think if we, as a defense, play together as a team, and do our jobs, we can stop him,” Free said. “It will be interesting on both sides of the ball, and I can’t wait to see what he can do. He’s a great player, we just need to make it a team effort and execute.

“It’s going to be a physical game, and that’s OK because that’s the reason I love the game so much.”