Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin had an idea of what kind of football team he had.
He just got verification of it Friday night at Seacrest Field.
Caleb Francl’s 2-yard touchdown run with 1:10 left in the game climaxed an 80-yard, nine-play drive that lifted Class A No. 7 Grand Island to a 28-21 victory over upset-minded Lincoln East before 2,008 spectators.
“I thought we had some guys with special stuff, and they showed it there in the fourth quarter,” said Tomlin, whose team takes an 8-1 record into next week’s playoffs. “They have the heart of a champion.”
With the Islanders trailing 21-20, Francl, a senior all-state linebacker, took over from his running back position. He ran for 52 yards in the final drive and finished with 147 yards on 25 carries.
After the TD run, quarterback Carson Cahoy connected with Broc Douglass for the two-point conversion pass to produce the final score. Cahoy, a senior, finished 18 of 29 passing for 184 yards, while Douglass, a senior all-stater, had six catches for 96 yards.
“We knew we had to get it done, and the offensive line stepped up and took over the line,” said the 6-foot, 170-pound Francl. “We knew we couldn’t stop ourselves like we had earlier.”
East had taken a 21-20 lead on the strength of two Noah Walters second-half TD passes. The first, a 23-yarder to Cooper Erikson, tied it at 14-14 in the third quarter. The sophomore then found Carter Glenn for a 33-yarder across the middle one minute into the fourth quarter on fourth-and-5.
Walters, making just his second start, finished 17-of-27 passing for 179 yards. He got the Spartans as close as the Grand Island 39 in the final possession before being sacked on the final play of the game.
“We got the passing game going and we had a lot of kids step up and make plays,” said East coach John Gingery, whose team takes a 5-4 record into the playoffs. “We just couldn’t get the stop we needed defensively there at the end. They just ran it straight at us and we didn’t match their physicality.”
A pair of Braxton Mendez field goals in the third quarter -- a 39-yarder and a 34-yarder -- gave Grand Island a 20-14 margin. The second, however, came after an Islander holding call wiped out a 6-yard Francl TD run that would’ve made it a two-score game.
“That one changed the momentum. You can’t afford to make mistakes like that against a team like East,” Tomlin said.
The Grand Island passing attack sputtered early with four incomplete passes to start the game. But Cahoy, who was 11-of-18 for 111 yards in the first half, began finding his rhythm late in the second quarter with a pair of touchdown passes to give the Islanders a 14-7 halftime lead.
A 20-yard connection from Cahoy to Douglass capped a 64-yard drive and tied it at 7-7 with 3:17 left in the half.
Two plays into East’s next possession, Douglass intercepted a tipped pass at the Spartan 30. On third-and-7, Cahoy hit tight end Blake Leiting with a 27-yard scoring pass to put the Islanders ahead.
East struck first after snuffing out an Islander fake-punt attempt, holding punter Jaden Jurgensmier to a 3-yard gain on fourth-and-6 from the GI 16. Jack Larson scored on a 2-yard run on fourth-and-goal to give the Spartans their 7-0 advantage with 1:58 left in the opening period.