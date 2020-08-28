Fourth-quarter interceptions push Southeast past Kearney in Class A top-10 battle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — Kearney High kept knocking on the door, but Lincoln Southeast wouldn’t let the Bearcats in.

Intercepting two fourth-quarter passes in the shadow of the goal posts, the Class A No. 6 Knights held on for a 14-10 victory at over No. 10 Kearney at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

“I thought our defense played outstanding. They gave up a couple big plays early in the game with some balls over our head, but we settled in nicely and really made plays when we had to,” Southeast coach Ryan Gottula said.

David Swanson’s interception in the end zone midway through the fourth quarter stopped Kearney’s first threat. Then Taveon Thompson, who had scored on a 27-yard pass in the first half, picked off a pass at the goal line on the last play of the game to seal the victory.

“It was a competitive game, a pretty evenly matched game and we had our opportunities right before halftime and there in the fourth quarter and at the end of the day, Southeast made one or two more plays than we did,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said.

Kearney took a 10-0 lead in the first half, striking on two big pass plays in the first quarter.