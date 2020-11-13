Foster's air attack pushes Adams Central past Kearney Catholic in C-1 semifinal; Pierce bests St. Paul

Cam Foster threw for 237 yards and had three touchdown passes, including an 88-yard score to Macrae Huyser early in the fourth quarter to lead Class C-1 No. 6 Adams Central past No. 4 Kearney Catholic 34-29 in Hastings.

Tyler Slechta caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Patriots.

Nebraska commit Heinrich Haarberg had two touchdown passes for the No. 4 Stars.

Pierce 21, St. Paul 14: Abraham Scholting and Logan Moeller linked up for a go-ahead, 29-yard touchdown pass in the the third quarter as the Class C-1 No. 1 Bluejays advanced to a second straight state final in Pierce.

Sholting completed 6 of 13 passes for 150 yards and two scores to lead Pierce. Moeller caught two passes for 99 yards, both for touchdowns.

Eli Larson carried the ball 20 times for 102 yards and touchdowns for the No. 2 Wildcats.

