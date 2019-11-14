The last time Bellevue West and Millard West met on the football field, Nate Glantz was a sophomore backup quarterback for Millard West.
In one of the best Class A games of the 2017 season, Bellevue West overcame a two-touchdown, fourth-quarter deficit to take a 34-28 home victory, a game that ended with Millard West on the Thunderbird 1-yard line when time expired.
So did the wrong team win that game?
“At the time they did,” Glantz said with a smile earlier this week.
How things have changed in two years. That’s because Glantz is now the Bellevue West starting quarterback, transferring there last spring for his senior year. He will lead the 11-0, top-ranked Thunderbirds into a semifinal playoff showdown Friday (8 p.m., Buell Stadium) against his former teammates, who are also 11-0 and ranked No. 2.
“It will be a little weird Friday because I’m still good friends with all those guys (at Millard West),” said Glantz, who sent a congratulatory tweet to Millard West starting quarterback Tristan Gomes earlier this fall when Gomes committed to play baseball at Cal State Fullerton.
“I have to approach this like it’s any other game and not think about who’s on the other side.”
It’s been an opportunity the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Glantz has taken full advantage of. Glantz has completed almost 70% of his passes (160-for-229) for 2,634 yards and 33 touchdowns. He went 10 straight games without an interception before throwing his first last week in a 48-0 quarterfinal win over Omaha Burke.
He has the arm strength and accuracy to fully utilize a stable of wide receivers unmatched in the state, a group led by senior Nebraska recruit Zavier Betts (51 catches for 1,044 yards and 16 TDs), junior Keagan Johnson (40 receptions for 533 yards, 7 TDs) and senior South Dakota State commit Nate Sullivan (21 catches for 311 yards and a TD in eight games).
Glantz, who is getting recruiting attention from Division II and FCS schools, has added another dimension to the offense with his ability to run the read option and scramble. He’s rushed for 442 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and scored four touchdowns, complementing a ground game led by Super-State senior running back Jay Ducker, who has 1,709 yards and 33 TDs this season.
“Nate’s opened up aspects of our offense that weren’t there last year,” Johnson said. “He knows how to use the play-makers around him, but the way he can run, he also makes plays himself.”
It didn’t take long for Glantz to pick up the offense, a major accomplishment considering the intricate passing game the Thunderbirds employ.
“I got the playbook before the Locker Room camp in June and studied it every day with my dad, trying to get it all down before the season started,” Glantz said.
Glantz’s first-period study hall matched up with coach Michael Huffman’s first-period plan block, so the two have spent mornings in the fall going over plays and the scouting reports on the upcoming opponents.
“Nate totally bought in as soon as he got here, and he’s had an unbelievable season so far,” said Huffman, whose team has outscored its opponents 590-35 this season. “He immediately connected with our kids.
“Nate has told me this season, ‘I just have to manage the talent we have and make sure I’m getting the ball to our playmakers,’’’ Huffman added. “If he’s feeling pressure, he isn’t showing it.”
One thing Huffman has had to rein in with his star quarterback is his running style.
“Millard West plays tough, physical football and they expect their quarterbacks to be the same way,” Huffman said. “When he first got here, Nate was always trucking (running over) people when he ran, and we told him that we couldn’t afford to get him hurt and to slide to avoid getting hit.”
Glantz and Gomes shared time the first part of the 2018 season at Millard West before Gomes got the nod the second half of the season. When Glantz told Millard West coach Kirk Peterson he needed to talk to him late last spring, Peterson said he had a pretty good idea what the conversation would be about.
“The day Nate told me he was transferring just happened to be the same day I was going to tell him we were going to make him a defensive back,” Peterson said. “We had a great talk that day, and it’s ended up being a great move for him.”
Like Glantz, the 6-5, 200-pound Gomes is also one of the top quarterbacks in Class A. In a 43-14 win against Lincoln East in Week 8, Gomes threw for 363 yards and three TDs, connecting both of his senior speedsters — Harvard recruit Kaedyn Odermann (eight catches, 208 yards) and South Dakota State recruit Dalys Beanum (three receptions for 130 yards).
Odermann and Beanum also play cornerback on defense and will be key in trying to slow down Bellevue West’s passing attack.
“I feel like I have the two best receivers in the state,” said Gomes, who chose Division I baseball over some college football opportunities. “People can’t double-team either one of them because that just opens up the other to make a big play.”
Gomes has been a dual threat In the playoffs, rushing for 283 yards and six TDs in the wins over Lincoln Pius X and Elkhorn South combined as passing for another 248 and two scores.
“Tristan has this sense of calmness and confidence that our other guys feed off of,” Peterson said. “He hasn’t made many mistakes this season, but when he has, he’s taken responsibility for them and has done a good job of moving on from them.”