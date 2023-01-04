 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Millard West star Harrison Phillips lends support to ex-teammate Damar Hamlin

  • Updated
  • 0

Harrison Phillips was at a Minnesota Timberwolves game Monday night when he heard.

Damar Hamlin, a former teammate of Phillips with the Buffalo Bills, had suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins and was in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.

It led to a long, sleepless night for Phillips, who wondered how he could help an old friend.

Phillips, a former Millard West standout and current defensive lineman for the Minnesota Vikings, showed his support for Hamlin on Tuesday. With the help of a Bills athletic trainer, Phillips bought sandwiches and refreshments for Hamlin's family, the Bills' training staff, and medical staff treating Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Phillips said he planned to buy dinner again Wednesday.

“I’m very close to the situation because Damar was close to my locker during my time in Buffalo and helped out my foundation a little bit because of his giving nature,” Phillips said Wednesday. “I’ve been surprised at how many people who have zero ties and connections to him or Buffalo have been impacted, because we are a brotherhood.”

As Bills teammates last season, Phillips and Hamlin bonded over their commitment to charity. Phillips’ nonprofit foundation, Harrison’s Playmakers, works to connect young people going through life's challenges with mentors and also hosts events focused on healthy living.

Meanwhile, Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation aims to lift up his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania, a mission that began with a 2020 toy drive. Hamlin hoped to raise $2,500 for his community. As of Wednesday afternoon, the online fundraiser had received more than $6.5 million in donations.

The most recent update on Hamlin from the Bills is that he remains in the ICU in critical condition.

“We compete like hell when we’re out there against each other, but that’s a brother when I look across the line of scrimmage,” Phillips said. “I believe in the power of prayer heavily and I believe that’s helping move the needle.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LjsLuke

Husker football/baseball reporter

An Omaha native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, Luke reports on Nebraska football and baseball. Luke is in his fourth year with the Journal Star and previously covered prep sports.

