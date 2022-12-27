 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Husker Wieting named head football coach at Lincoln Lutheran

  • Updated
  • 0

Former Husker Sean Wieting will be the new head football coach at Lincoln Lutheran, the school announced Tuesday.

Wieting, a reserve wingback for the 1994, ’95 and ’97 national championship teams, has been the head coach of Lutheran's middle school team since 2015. He was an assistant coach for the varsity team from 2010-13 after joining the school as a sixth-grade teacher in 2010.

Sean Wieting

Wieting

In a statement, Wieting said, "I am so incredibly blessed with the opportunity to be a leader of these outstanding student-athletes in life through the game of football at Lincoln Lutheran."

Wieting replaces Greg Nelson, who resigned in November after nine years with the program. The Warriors were 7-4 last season and reached the second round of the Class C-2 playoffs.

