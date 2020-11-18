For future Husker baseball player Drew Christo, football remains 'first love' as an athlete

Husker inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud went to Elkhorn High School once or twice to visit with Christo, and Scott Frost told the multi-sport standout during a Junior Day event that he could possibly play football and baseball at NU.

A strong summer baseball season in 2019 gave the edge to college baseball.

And Christo heard the question from people: Are you done with football?

"To me, there was never any question to be answered," he said. "I love playing any type of sport whenever I can in high school. Football, especially.

"When you retire, you can always hit a baseball or go play catch or go to the gym and shoot hoops when you're 55, but you're never going to strap on a helmet and hit someone in a real-game scenario. Missing out on my last year of football was never going to happen for me."

Among those glad Christo stuck with football was his head football coach.

"He's a team player, he's a multi-sport guy, he loves competition and he loves his teammates," Wortman said. "He's there for the school spirit and school pride. It registers with him. He is an Elkhorn Antler. He's not just a baseball player. He's an Elkhorn Antler. He does all the sports and loves every minute of it."