‘Football is just a game and this is a bigger cause’: 12 Lincoln players set to play in 2022 Shrine Bowl

The coaching staffs for the North and South teams worked to sort through over 150 nominations of high school seniors in order to finalize their rosters over the last few months. The North team will be led by Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk, who participated in the 1987 Shrine Bowl as a player and served as an assistant coach in 2008, while Omaha Westside’s Brett Froendt will lead the South team.

“I think sometimes when you’re a young man selected, you’re not fully sure what the game means until you get into camp,” Johnk said. “When you start working with your guys and you get to see the kids from the hospital come out and visit you, it puts a lot of things in perspective about why we play the game.”

All proceeds raised from the Shrine Bowl are used to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a non-profit health care system that provides pediatric care for children suffering from orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and more. A highlight of the week is always when athletes and coaches play games and interact with the patients from the hospital, often forging friendships that will last far longer than a week of football.