‘Football is just a game and this is a bigger cause’: 12 Lincoln players set to play in 2022 Shrine Bowl

The thought of playing a football game in June might seem odd at first. Then, players learn of about the cause behind the annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl, and the decision immediately becomes a no-brainer.
On Sunday, participating players and coaches gathered in Lincoln to celebrate their achievements and reveal the roster for the 64th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl football game, set to be played June 4 at Nebraska-Kearney's Cope Stadium. Apart from Lincoln North Star, every Lincoln school has at least one participant on the South team, with a total of 12 players from the Lincoln area set to participate in the Shrine Bowl.
Those players include: Owen Anthony and Luke Blatchford (Southeast); Julian Castillo and James Frank (Pius X); Dylan Gray and Gavin Wilbur (Northeast); Jack L’Heureux (Lincoln Lutheran); Jake Leader (Southwest), Carter Sitzman (Lincoln Christian); Billie Stephenson and Noah Walters (East); and Taylor Wieczorek (Lincoln High).
Both Castillo and Frank were surprised and happy to learn they’d been selected for the Shrine Bowl, and while it will require them to keep up their training regimens heading into the summer, that was already going to be the case for the pair of college football hopefuls.
“I’m excited for it, I just love football so it’s another opportunity to do what you love and have fun,” said Frank, who is committed to Wayne State.
The coaching staffs for the North and South teams worked to sort through over 150 nominations of high school seniors in order to finalize their rosters over the last few months. The North team will be led by Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk, who participated in the 1987 Shrine Bowl as a player and served as an assistant coach in 2008, while Omaha Westside’s Brett Froendt will lead the South team.
“I think sometimes when you’re a young man selected, you’re not fully sure what the game means until you get into camp,” Johnk said. “When you start working with your guys and you get to see the kids from the hospital come out and visit you, it puts a lot of things in perspective about why we play the game.”
All proceeds raised from the Shrine Bowl are used to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children, a non-profit health care system that provides pediatric care for children suffering from orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries and more. A highlight of the week is always when athletes and coaches play games and interact with the patients from the hospital, often forging friendships that will last far longer than a week of football.
That was something Lincoln Christian’s Carter Sitzman heard firsthand from former teammate Josh Free, who participated in the Shrine Bowl last year.
“He said it was an unforgettable experience, and everyone I’ve talked to has loved it,” Sitzman said. “Football is just a game, and this is a bigger cause; I’ve played for a bigger cause my whole life and I can’t wait to keep playing.”
This year’s Shrine Bowl rosters not only includes a strong contingent of Lincoln players, but also the best senior talent from every corner of the state. Froendt also noted that when he played eight-man football as a high school senior, only one eight-man representative was sent to the Shrine Bowl; this year, there are seven players from the eight-man ranks.
While another week of practice, team comradery and football makes for an exciting event to look forward to this summer, everyone involved in the event knows that the Shrine Bowl’s true impact runs much deeper than a simple score or performance.
“Hopefully we’ll put on a great ball game, but more importantly we’ll keep the mission at heart,” Froendt said. “I don’t know if anybody remembers who won last year, or who the MVPs were; it’s about the mission of the Shriners and we’re going to do everything we can to advance that vision and promote it.”
