Football Insider: Quick hits — and kicks — from Week 2 on the prep gridiron

Adams Central's defense went to work at No. 1 Wahoo on Friday night. So did Hyatt Collins.

The running back had 32 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Class C-1 No. 5 Patriots to an impressive 24-7 win at defending state champion Wahoo.

Colin Ludvik had 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 totes for Wahoo, but the Warriors were unable to get on track offensively against the Patriot defense.

Wahoo cut the lead to 14-7 in the third quarter before Collins scored from 17 yards out in the fourth quarter.

Around the city

Some big plays in the passing game and a stout defensive effort allowed Class A No. 7-rated Grand Island to overcome some first-game mistakes and top Lincoln Pius X 24-7 Friday at revamped Memorial Stadium in Grand Island.

Jaden Jurgensmier made his first start at quarterback and finished 15-for-35 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Grand Island outgained Pius X 248 yards to 36 in the first half. The Thunderbolts had a chance to score in the second quarter when they had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but a 22-yard field goal try sailed wide left.