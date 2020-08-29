Football Insider: Quick hits — and kicks — from Week 1 on the prep gridiron

Now a Husker quarterback recruit, Heinrich Haarberg made quite an impression in his first game of the high school football season.
Haarberg threw for 174 yards and five touchdowns in Kearney Catholic's rout of Wood River-Shelton on Friday. Those were his first-half stats, by the way.
Kearney Catholic won the game 65-6.
Around the city
* Lincoln Northeast was unable to take advantage of some early offensive opportunities in a 31-14 loss at Fremont. A first-half interception by the Tigers set up a touchdown to give them a 17-0 lead at the break.
* Alex Koch rushed for 129 yards and the Lincoln Christian defense allowed only 73 total yards in a 38-0 shutout of Syracuse at home. The Crusaders put the game away on Carter Sitzman's 28-yard pass to Gage Hohlen in the third quarter to make it 31-0.
* Joshua Duitsman completed 20-of-35 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown to lead C-2 No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran to a 24-14 win at Omaha Concordia.
* Parkview Christian made a little school history Friday afternoon, playing its first six-man game. The Patriots got three touchdowns from Isaiah Neal in a 50-21 win at St. Edward. KeShawn Moore chipped in a rushing touchdown, picked off a pass and recovered a fumble for Parkview.
Around the state
* New-look Wahoo looked like its old self Friday. The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors routed No. 8 Columbus Scotus 40-0 behind a big night from Collin Ludvig, who rushed for 217 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Wahoo scored 33 points over the final three quarters.
* Class B No. 2 Waverly turned to its bread and butter in a 49-0 season-opening win against Elkhorn North. Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer each rushed for two first-half scores as the Vikings built a 35-0 lead at the break. Up next for the Vikings is a showdown with No. 1 Omaha Skutt.
* No. 2 Cross County made an early statement with a 56-36 win at No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh. Lance Paprocki rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cross County in a battle of two teams with state title goals.
* Jake Erwin scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter with runs of 51 and 4 yards as York rolled past Crete 35-6.
* Ralston took advantage of four turnovers to pull away from Beatrice 37-28. The Orangemen rallied to take a 20-17 lead, but Ralston scored the game's final 13 points.
Friday night stars
* Ralston's Rashad Madden rushed for 309 yards and three touchdowns, including a 71-yarder, against Beatrice.
* Thayer Central's Dominic Stewart rushed 21 times for 268 yards and four touchdowns against Shelby/Rising City.
* Pierce's Michael Kruntorad had 191 rushing yards against St. Paul.
* Dorchester's Collyn Brummett rushed for 107 yards and four touchdowns and hauled in two more other scores against Meridian.
Lincoln East vs. Pius X, 8.28
