Football Insider: Quick hits — and kicks — from Week 1 on the prep gridiron

Around the state

* New-look Wahoo looked like its old self Friday. The Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors routed No. 8 Columbus Scotus 40-0 behind a big night from Collin Ludvig, who rushed for 217 yards and two scores on 24 carries. Wahoo scored 33 points over the final three quarters.

* Class B No. 2 Waverly turned to its bread and butter in a 49-0 season-opening win against Elkhorn North. Zane Schawang and Evan Canoyer each rushed for two first-half scores as the Vikings built a 35-0 lead at the break. Up next for the Vikings is a showdown with No. 1 Omaha Skutt.

* No. 2 Cross County made an early statement with a 56-36 win at No. 1 Clarkson/Leigh. Lance Paprocki rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns to lead Cross County in a battle of two teams with state title goals.

* Jake Erwin scored back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter with runs of 51 and 4 yards as York rolled past Crete 35-6.

* Ralston took advantage of four turnovers to pull away from Beatrice 37-28. The Orangemen rallied to take a 20-17 lead, but Ralston scored the game's final 13 points.

Friday night stars