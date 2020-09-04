Football Insider: Adams Central knocks off No. 1; A 58-yard field goal in the state

Grand Island outgained Pius X 248 yards to 36 in the first half. The Thunderbolts had a chance to score in the second quarter when they had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but a 22-yard field goal try sailed wide left.

Around the state

* After Norfolk Catholic pulled to within 28-26 late in the game, Bishop Neumann's Spencer Wiese returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to lift the C-2 No. 10 Cavaliers to a 35-26 win against the No. 6 Knights.

* Miami (Ohio) recruit James Carnie scored on a 70 catch to spark a 28-point first quarter in Norris' 35-6 win against Elkhorn North. Ben Landgren added three rushing scores for the Class B No. 3 Titans.

* Colby Homolka scored with 8 minutes, 34 seconds remaining and the defense did the rest in Class C-2 No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia's 13-12 win at No. 4 Sutton.

* Gavin Sukup threw for two touchdowns, including a 65-yard strike to Boone Duncan in the first quarter as Seward held on for a 13-7 home win against Omaha Gross.