Football Insider: Adams Central knocks off No. 1; A 58-yard field goal in the state

Adams Central's defense went to work at No. 1 Wahoo on Friday night. So did Hyatt Collins.
The running back had 32 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Class C-1 No. 5 Patriots to an impressive 24-7 win at defending state champion Wahoo.
Colin Ludvik had 101 yards and a touchdown on 22 totes for Wahoo, but the Warriors were unable to get on track offensively against the Patriot defense.
Wahoo cut the lead to 14-7 in the third quarter before Collins scored from 17 yards out in the fourth quarter.
One big boot
Ord's Kelen Meyer booted a 58-yard field goal in his team's 37-20 win against Central City. Meyer's kick set a Class C-1 record by one yard, besting Drew Farlee's 57-yard for Norfolk Catholic in 2010.
The all-class state record is 59 yards (Millard South's Chris McClanathan in 1999).
Around the city
Some big plays in the passing game and a stout defensive effort allowed Class A No. 7-rated Grand Island to overcome some first-game mistakes and top Lincoln Pius X 24-7 Friday at revamped Memorial Stadium in Grand Island.
Jaden Jurgensmier made his first start at quarterback and finished 15-for-35 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Grand Island outgained Pius X 248 yards to 36 in the first half. The Thunderbolts had a chance to score in the second quarter when they had a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line, but a 22-yard field goal try sailed wide left.
Around the state
* After Norfolk Catholic pulled to within 28-26 late in the game, Bishop Neumann's Spencer Wiese returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to lift the C-2 No. 10 Cavaliers to a 35-26 win against the No. 6 Knights.
* Miami (Ohio) recruit James Carnie scored on a 70 catch to spark a 28-point first quarter in Norris' 35-6 win against Elkhorn North. Ben Landgren added three rushing scores for the Class B No. 3 Titans.
* Colby Homolka scored with 8 minutes, 34 seconds remaining and the defense did the rest in Class C-2 No. 8 Wilber-Clatonia's 13-12 win at No. 4 Sutton.
* Gavin Sukup threw for two touchdowns, including a 65-yard strike to Boone Duncan in the first quarter as Seward held on for a 13-7 home win against Omaha Gross.
* Crete did not travel to McCook for its scheduled football game Friday night because of a COVID-19 case, Crete Public Schools announced. One Crete football player has tested positive for COVID-19, and other players are showing symptoms, the school confirmed.
Friday night stars
* Lincoln North Star's DJ McGarvie threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 95 yards and two more scores against Lincoln Northeast.
* Plattsmouth's Christian Meneses rushed 35 times for 287 yards and three touchdowns against Ralston.
* Carter Seim had 172 yards rushing and totaled three touchdowns for Class D-1 top-rated Cross County, and Isaac Noyd added another 114 yards on the ground and three more scores against Thayer Central.
* Tri County's Jack Holsing rushed for 196 yards and four touchdowns against Weeping Water.
* Hastings' Jarrett Synek threw five touchdown passes against Scottsbluff.
