Football in the summer? Sertoma aims to host all-star game in July

The Sertoma eight-man all-star game won't be played in June as planned, but officials aren't ruling it out for this summer.
The Eight-Man Association announced Friday its plans to host the game on July 16 in Hastings.
"We will continue to rely on information set forth by Gov. (Pete) Ricketts and local health departments, and gauge further decisions accordingly," the association said in a news release. "As we all know, our current climate is very fluid and further changes may occur. The health of our student-athletes, their families, and all involved is our top priority."
The Hall of Fame induction, which was scheduled to take place during halftime, will be pushed to next year's game.
