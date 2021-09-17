Flores to the rescue: Gretna shrugs off mistakes to overwhelm Lincoln Pius X

Gretna had trouble with penalties Friday night at Aldrich Field.
But the Class A No. 6 Dragons also had junior standout quarterback Zane Flores to clean up those messy situations and remain undefeated on the season.
Flores threw three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Brayden Chaney and ran for one himself in leading Gretna to a 30-7 win over Lincoln Pius X on the Thunderbolts’ homecoming.
And two of those scoring plays came on long-yardage scenarios when a first down seemed unlikely, let alone a touchdown.
Flores’ first scoring pass to Chaney went for 54 yards in the opening quarter when Gretna (4-0) faced a third-and-25. His last one of 52 yards came on a first-and-32 with 2:12 left in the third quarter to make it 30-0 after the Dragons were flagged for holding and a block in the back on their first two attempts at starting the possession.
Gretna was penalized 12 times for 106 yards. But Flores, who is getting FBS and FCS college recruiting attention, certainly was able to soften the blow by completing 18 of 27 passes for 278 yards. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
“We definitely played behind the sticks at times tonight, and we can’t do that on a weekly basis and expect to have success,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said. “Fortunately, our guys were able to execute in a couple of those situations and make the most of a bad situation.”
Flores, who threw for 569 yards while completing 72% of his passes in the first three games, gave all the credit to his receivers for the success of the passing game against Thunderbolts (1-3).
“Our receivers made some great plays and used their speed to get open,” said Flores, who added a 4-yard TD pass to Chaney in the opening period, then scored himself on an 8-yard quarterback keeper late in the first half to give Gretna a 21-0 halftime lead.
“I just put it out there and let them make a play.”
Gretna was just as impressive defensively the first three quarters, limiting the Bolts to a just three first downs and 38 total yards during that span. With the Dragon starters out in the fourth quarter, Pius X put together a 65-yard scoring march capped on a 32-yard TD pass from Tyrus Petsche to Sammy Manzitto with 8:52 remaining.
“Flores made some nice throws where we had pretty good coverage on a couple of those long balls and the receivers did a good job of adjusting,” Pius X coach Ryan Kearney said. “We like to play physical football, and they probably played more physical than we did, especially their defense. They had a good game plan and they did a great job of executing it.”