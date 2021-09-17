Flores to the rescue: Gretna shrugs off mistakes to overwhelm Lincoln Pius X

Gretna had trouble with penalties Friday night at Aldrich Field.

But the Class A No. 6 Dragons also had junior standout quarterback Zane Flores to clean up those messy situations and remain undefeated on the season.

Flores threw three touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Brayden Chaney and ran for one himself in leading Gretna to a 30-7 win over Lincoln Pius X on the Thunderbolts’ homecoming.

And two of those scoring plays came on long-yardage scenarios when a first down seemed unlikely, let alone a touchdown.

Flores’ first scoring pass to Chaney went for 54 yards in the opening quarter when Gretna (4-0) faced a third-and-25. His last one of 52 yards came on a first-and-32 with 2:12 left in the third quarter to make it 30-0 after the Dragons were flagged for holding and a block in the back on their first two attempts at starting the possession.

Gretna was penalized 12 times for 106 yards. But Flores, who is getting FBS and FCS college recruiting attention, certainly was able to soften the blow by completing 18 of 27 passes for 278 yards. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.