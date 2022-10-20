Fletcher's big night powers Elmwood-Murdock past Plainview to open Class D-1 playoffs

ELMWOOD — The deep shots were there for Elmwood-Murdock.

But Knights quarterback Reid Fletcher had trouble connecting with his receivers early on against Plainview, whether it was an overthrow here, or a dropped pass there.

Against one of the most explosive offenses in Class D-1, that could have spelled trouble in a win-or-go-home scenario.

But Fletcher and his teammates stayed with it, and the No. 6-ranked Knights eventually started hitting those big plays to pull away for a 59-26 win to open the Class D-1 state playoffs Thursday night in Elmwood.

Going up against one of the top passing quarterbacks in D-1 in Plainview's Tanner Frahm, it was Fletcher's big night offensively that carried Elmwood-Murdock.

The 185-pound senior, who has started since his sophomore season, ran for 194 yards and five touchdowns on just 15 carries. And after starting 0-for-4 in the passing game, Fletcher completed five of his last eight attempts for 174 yards and two more scores.

All but 13 of Fletcher's passing yards came in the second quarter and the first minute of the third quarter as Elmwood Murdock turned a 7-0 lead after one period into a 39-6 advantage after Fletcher connected with Henry Coleman on a 52-yard pass on the second play of the second half and scored on a one-yard run on the next play.

"That leadership, that poise, that's something you want in a quarterback, and he's shown it all year long," E-M coach Lance Steffen said. "And he knows you make mistakes sometimes, and that you're going to have opportunities to fix those."

Cade Hosier ran for 176 yards and a touchdown, and caught a 34-yard scoring pass from Fletcher as the Knights (8-1) piled up 591 yards of total offense.

The offense came after E-M's defense turned the tide with three first-half turnovers deep in its own end.

"I want to say our defense really stepped up today," Fletcher said. "A lot of people have doubted our defense, and I think we really stepped up, stopped their explosive offense, and that's what got us going."

Plainview (5-4) would have been happy with a shootout. The Pirates haven't been afraid to score points this season, even if it's meant giving some up.

But those three early turnovers — an interception in the Elmwood-Murdock end zone on the opening drive of the game, a second pick inside the Knights' 20-yard line early in the second quarter, and a fumble inside the E-M five a few minutes later dug a hole that was too deep to climb out of.

"Our offense has kind of driven us all year, and when our offense sputters... we needed to score those," Plainview coach Kyle Schmidt said of the early giveaways. "I told them before the game, the team that turns the ball over is going t lose; and we're the ones who turned it over."

By the end of the night Frahm, the Plainview signal caller, unofficially finished 56 yards short of the Class D-1 record for passing yards in a playoff game, going 26-for-37 for 361 yards and two touchdowns.

That included a first half in which Frahm was on a record pace, going 20-for-27 for 253 yards in the first two quarters.

That, E-M coach Lance Steffen said, was why the turnovers the Knights were able to force made such a big difference.

"Oh God, it's huge. With a guy like him, you're never safe," Steffen said. "Even at halftime when you have a lead, you're not safe. I lost sleep preparing for that kid."

The Knights can sleep easier knowing another playoff game awaits them next Friday. The final 16 teams in both D-1 and D-2 will learn their pairings Saturday morning.

"I think we're confident, and I think we're ready to go," Fletcher said.