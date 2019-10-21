Palmyra needed a quarterback this season after graduating all-state signal-caller Koby Dillon, who threw for more than 1,984 yards last year in eight games and helped make Andrew Waltke an all-state wide receiver as a freshman with his 76 catches for 1,066 yards and 14 touchdowns.
It’s been on-the-job training for senior Dominic Darrah, but the Lincoln East transfer is obviously a fast learner.
Darrah had the best game in his short career as the Panther quarterback in a 62-60 win over Weeping Water on Friday night. The 6-foot, 180-pound Darrah completed 13 of 24 passes for 182 yards and two TDs, both to Waltke, who had eight receptions for 89 yards.
Darrah, however, may be more dangerous with his feet. He rushed for 204 yards on 33 carries and scored six TDs to move his season total to 963 yards and 18 scores.
He’s completed 93 of 165 throws for 1,001 yards and 12 TDs.
This is his first season to play quarterback at any level, “and he’s loving it,” Coach Tyler Maas said of Darrah, who will play basketball for the Panthers this winter. “He thinks this is kind of neat.”
Waltke, a 6-foot-4, 190 pound sophomore who is playing despite a broken hand, has 59 receptions for 679 yards and 10 TDs as Palmyra has looked to run more this fall.
“He is truly the best high school receiver I’ve seen in any class,” Maas said of Waltke. “He’s a great route runner and he catches everything in his reach. I think he could be a Division I (college) tight end because he has the frame to get up to 225 or 230 (pounds) and not lose any speed.”
Palmyra’s season will end Thursday in a road game at Class D-1 No. 6 Elmwood-Murdock (6-1). The Panthers (4-3) are ineligible for the 32-team playoff field because they elected to opt down to Class D-1, eight-man for the current two-year classification/scheduling cycle due to low participation numbers.
Palmyra’s boys enrollment is 48, and the cutoff to be eligible for the D-1 playoffs is 47 and below.
“We’re treating this like our playoff game,” Maas said. “A win here lets you go to the offseason feeling good.”