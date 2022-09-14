First 3-0 start since 2009 has Lincoln Southwest football riding high with promising schedule ahead

It's only natural to look ahead.

How could the Lincoln Southwest football team not? The Silver Hawks are 3-0 for the first time since 2009. And a quick look at the schedule shows six remaining games — one of which comes against a team that is .500 or better three games into the year. That's the regular-season finale against Millard North, which is 2-1.

That doesn't mean Class A No. 6 Southwest will win them all, but it's also not unreasonable to think the Silver Hawks could make a memorable run.

It's not a bad spot to be in for a program that won three games last season, and just one in the pandemic-affected 2020 campaign.

"You can see where the schedule’s going, you can see the potential, and other opponents, and what they’ve done and what they’re able to do," said senior running back Cal Newell. "But we’ve just got to stay focused and not underestimate anyone."

That last part is the key. It's the oldest cliché in sports — one game at a time.

It's a concern that isn't really a concern for Southwest coach Andrew Sherman, thanks in part to Newell and a group of seniors that have kept the Silver Hawks focused on the task at hand, in addition to filling big roles on the field.

"There's no looking forward. They're hungry and determined, and we don't have any one team circled on our schedule; we just don't," Sherman said. "This week we've got Papio, and that's the most important game of the year."

The road trip to Papillion-La Vista (0-3) is just the latest challenge for the Silver Hawks, who started the year by rallying for a tough 20-19 victory against Lincoln High that set the tone for the strong start to the season.

The Southwest defense, led by Northern Iowa recruit Brogan Ling and fellow senior Kaalo Evans at linebacker, shut out the Links in the fourth quarter as the Silver Hawks overcame some early mistakes to eke out the win.

"That was a huge hurdle. Because I’m not sure we win that game last year," Sherman said. "And our guys kept believing until the very end. Lincoln High’s got some killer athletes — they’re playing really good football right now. And us being able to squeak that one out, it’s helped a ton. The confidence around here is through the roof."

Evans had 17 tackles in that game, his first since tearing an ACL in last year's season opener against Gretna.

"We all kind of had good vibes going into the season, but here seeing us 3-0 after we beat (Lincoln) East, it was a good feeling," Evans said. "It all starts on the practice field. We do our job, we get mentally prepared, we get physically prepared."

Last week's 31-17 win against the Spartans saw the Silver Hawks break open away from a 10-10 halftime tie, and salt the game away with a late touchdown after forcing an East turnover.

That balance between offense and defense — not needing one unit to carry the other — has allowed Southwest to improve each game, said Newell, who has rushed for 403 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per carry.

"I feel like we've established ourselves both offensively and defensively," he said. "I think we've established ourselves as the best team in Lincoln, as well."