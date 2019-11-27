Final prep football ratings, 11/28

Class C-2

Comments: Oakland-Craig’s dismantling of St. Paul in the semifinals was enough for state runner-up Sutton to move up to No. 2. Everything else stays the same, although a case could be made for Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) to be in at No. 10 ahead of Shelby-Rising City, which lost its last four games to the three teams ranked just ahead of them. When all-state running back Jacob Keiser returned from a preseason injury, Hartington CC won five of its last six regular season games and gave Oakland-Craig its stiffest postseason test, falling 28-26 in the first round. The Trojans’ lone loss during that regular season run, however, came to Battle Creek, which Shelby-Rising City beat to open the season.