Final prep football ratings, 11/28

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Bellevue West (13-0) | 1
2. Millard West (11-1) | 2
3. Omaha Westside (10-3) | 7
4. Millard South (10-2) | 3
5. Omaha Burke (9-2) | 4
6. Lincoln Southeast (9-2) | 5
7. Grand Island (9-2) | 6
8. Elkhorn South (7-4) | 9
9. Kearney (7-3) | 8
10. Creighton Prep (6-4) | 10
Comments: Omaha Westside avenging regular-season losses to Millard South and Southeast during the playoffs and Elkhorn South’s first-round win against Kearney explain the changes.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Skutt (13-0) | 1
2. Scottsbluff (12-1) | 3
3. Waverly (10-2) | 2
4. Omaha Roncalli (9-3) | 4
5. Northwest (9-2) | 5
6. Bennington (7-4) | 6
7. Hastings (8-3) | 7
8. Norris (7-4) | 8
9. Mount Michael (7-3) | 9
10. Seward (5-5) | 10
Comments: The only adjustment was Scottsbluff easing past Waverly into the No. 2 spot based on their respective games against Skutt in the playoffs.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Wahoo (13-0) | 2
2. Pierce (12-1) | 1
3. Wayne (9-3) | 9
4. Adams Central (11-1) | 3
5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) | 4
6. Aurora (7-4) | 5
7. Ord (7-4) | 8
8. Gothenburg (8-2) | 6
9. Kearney Catholic (7-3) | 7
10. Columbus Scotus (8-3) | 10
Comments: Wayne’s only losses came to Wahoo (twice) and Pierce, and the Blue Devils get the nod over Adams Central for the No. 3 spot based on playing Wahoo to its closest game all season (14 points) in the semifinals. Ord reversed a regular-season outcome against Gothenburg in the first round of the playoffs to jumble things slightly in the lower half.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Oakland-Craig (13-0) | 1
2. Sutton (11-2) | 3
3. St. Paul (11-1) | 2
4. BRLD (10-2) | 4
5. Doniphan-Trumbull (9-2) |5
6. Battle Creek (9-2) | 6
7. Aquinas (8-3) | 7
8. Centennial (6-4) | 8
9. North Bend Central (9-2) | 9
10. Shelby-Rising City (6-4) | 10
Comments: Oakland-Craig’s dismantling of St. Paul in the semifinals was enough for state runner-up Sutton to move up to No. 2. Everything else stays the same, although a case could be made for Hartington Cedar Catholic (5-5) to be in at No. 10 ahead of Shelby-Rising City, which lost its last four games to the three teams ranked just ahead of them. When all-state running back Jacob Keiser returned from a preseason injury, Hartington CC won five of its last six regular season games and gave Oakland-Craig its stiffest postseason test, falling 28-26 in the first round. The Trojans’ lone loss during that regular season run, however, came to Battle Creek, which Shelby-Rising City beat to open the season.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Osceola/High Plains (11-2) | -
2. Howells-Dodge (10-1) | 1
3. Burwell (10-3) | -
4. Wakefield (7-1) | 4
5. Cross County (7-5) | -
6. BDS (9-1) | 2
7. Cambridge (10-1) | 3
8. Dundy Co.-Stratton (10-2) | -
9. Ravenna (7-1) | -
10. Fullerton (8-2) | 6
Comments: While state champion Osceola/High Plains and runner-up Burwell weren’t in the final regular-season ratings, Burwell was No. 3 and Osecola/High Plains No. 5 preseason, so their rise wasn’t a total surprise. There’s so much parity in this class that if the same 32-team playoff bracket was contested 10 times, there would probably be 10 different state champions.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Humphrey SF (13-0) | 1
2. Falls City SH (11-1) | 2
3. Bloomfield (10-1) | 3
4. Plainview (9-2) | 7
5. Johnson-Brock (7-3) | 4
6. Clarkson/Leigh (7-3) | -
7. Pleasanton (10-3) | -
8. Kenesaw (8-2) | 5
9. Overton (8-4) | -
10. Central Valley (10-1) | 6
Comments: The fact that Pleasanton got crushed 70-16 in the state finals by Humphrey St. Francis dragged down everyone else that was in the West Bracket which the Bulldogs emerged from to advance to the state finals.
Six-man
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Harvard (12-0) | 1
2. McCool Junction (11-1) | 2
3. Humphrey/LHF (7-1) | 3
4. Creek Valley (10-1) | 4
5. Cody-Kilgore (10-1) | 5
6. Sioux County (8-2) | 6
7. Arthur County (7-3) | 8
8. Crawford (5-4) | -
9. McPherson Co./Stapleton (5-5) | -
10. Sterling (5-4) | 7
Comments: The playoffs verified the top six spots in the rankings. Crawford, whose other losses are to No. 5 Cody-Kilgore, No. 6 Sioux County and No. 7 Arthur County, enters after a narrow 15-point setback to McCool Junction in the opening round.