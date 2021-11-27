Final prep football ratings, 11/28

The high school football season came to a close this week, and the state champions take their respective spots atop the final ratings update of the season.
Class A (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Gretna (12-1) | 6
2. Omaha Westside (12-1) | 3
3. Millard South (9-1) | 1
4. Bellevue West (10-2) | 2
5. Elkhorn South (9-2) | 5
6. Omaha North (6-6) | -
7. Omaha Burke (8-3) | 7
8. Creighton Prep (7-3)| 4
9. North Platte (7-4) | 9
10. Lincoln East (6-4) | 10
Comments: Gretna spent most of the season at sixth behind the perceived tier of elite teams in Class A, but the Dragons’ 12-win season hardly looks out of place for a state champion. Millard South remains ahead of Bellevue West thanks to its Week 4 win, and the Cinderella team of the playoffs, Omaha North, ends up back in the ratings for the first time since Week 1. Lincoln East played a thrilling first-round playoff game against eventual state champion Gretna, and the Spartans remain at 10th to end the season.
Class B (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Bennington (13-0) | 1
2. Aurora (10-3) | 4
3. Elkhorn (10-2) | 3
4. Omaha Skutt (7-4) | 5
5. Plattsmouth (10-1) | 2
6. Waverly (7-4) | 6
7. Scottsbluff (8-3) | 7
8. Seward (8-3) | 8
9. Northwest (5-5) | 9
10. Norris (4-6) | 10
Comments: Bennington achieved a No. 1 ranking in Week 4 and never looked back during a dominant state title run. Aurora, Elkhorn and Omaha Skutt spent time in the top three throughout the season, and Bennington still finished with a 5-0 record against the other Class B contenders.
Class C-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Columbus Lakeview (11-2) | 7
2. Pierce (10-3) | 8
3. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) | 1
4. Kearney Catholic (11-1) | 2
5. Boone Central (9-2) | 4
6. Columbus Scotus (9-2) | 6
7. Battle Creek (8-4) | -
8. Chadron (9-1) | 3
9. Milford (8-2) | 5
10. Wahoo (7-4) | -
Comments: Class C-1 had tremendous parity and competition all season, which was proved by Columbus Lakeview and Pierce’s jump from seventh and eighth, respectively, to the top. Ashland-Greenwood’s quarterfinal loss to Pierce only drops it to third, while Battle Creek soars thanks to its semifinal run.
Class C-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Archbishop Bergan (13-0) | 1
2. Norfolk Catholic (11-2) | 2
3. Ord (10-2) | 3
4. Aquinas (8-3) | 4
5. Hartington CC (8-3) | 7
6. Lincoln Lutheran (8-3) | 8
7. Wilber-Clatonia (7-5) | -
8. Yutan (8-2) | 5
9. Hastings SC (9-2) | 6
10. North Platte St. Pat’s (8-2) | 9
Comments: Archbishop Bergan held the No. 1 ranking in Class C-2 all season long, and the Knights showed why in a 49-20 championship win over Norfolk Catholic. Defending champion Ord lost to the only two teams above it in the rankings, and two of Aquinas’ losses were to Archbishop Bergan. Early playoff exits drop Yutan and Hastings SC three places each.
Class D-1 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Howells-Dodge (13-0) | 3
2. Cross County (11-2) | 4
3. Burwell (11-1) | 1
4. Lourdes CC (10-1) | 2
5. Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-2) | 5
6. Hitchcock County (10-2) | -
7. Anselmo-Merna (9-2) | 10
8. Weeping Water (9-1) | 8
9. Stanton (8-2) | 7
10. Perkins County (8-3) | -
Comments: Both of Cross County’s losses this year came against Howells-Dodge, while championship contenders Burwell and Lourdes CC just fell short against the eventual state finalists.
Class D-2 (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Kenesaw (13-0) | 2
2. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1) | 1
3. Falls City SH (8-2) | 4
4. Humphrey SF (10-1) | 3
5. BDS (8-4) | -
6. Elgin/PJ (8-4) | -
7. Johnson-Brock (8-3) | 7
8. Osceola (9-2) | 10
9. Ansley-Litchfield (8-3) | -
10. Pender (9-1) | 5
Comments: Sandhills/Thedford spent nearly the entire season in first with Kenesaw right behind in second, only to swap places after a thrilling state championship game. Falls City SH gave the eventual state champions a thrilling 62-56 challenge, a feat that sends it to third despite a second-round exit.
Six-man (Rec.) | Pvs.
1. Cody-Kilgore (11-0) | 1
2. Potter-Dix (10-1) | 3
3. Spalding Academy (9-2) | 9
4. Sterling (8-1) | 2
5. McCool Junction (8-2) | 5
6. Wallace (9-2) | 10
7. Arthur County (7-3) | 6
8. Parkview Christian (7-3) | 7
9. Red Cloud (8-1) | 4
10. Franklin (7-2) | 8
Comments: Cody-Kilgore spent the entire season atop the six-man ratings due to a high-powered offense that dominated every game. Spalding Academy and Wallace soar thanks to their semifinal appearances, and Parkview Christian finishes in eighth with a first-round playoff win.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7