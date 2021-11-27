Final prep football ratings, 11/28

The high school football season came to a close this week, and the state champions take their respective spots atop the final ratings update of the season.

Comments: Gretna spent most of the season at sixth behind the perceived tier of elite teams in Class A, but the Dragons’ 12-win season hardly looks out of place for a state champion. Millard South remains ahead of Bellevue West thanks to its Week 4 win, and the Cinderella team of the playoffs, Omaha North, ends up back in the ratings for the first time since Week 1. Lincoln East played a thrilling first-round playoff game against eventual state champion Gretna, and the Spartans remain at 10th to end the season.