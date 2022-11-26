Final prep football ratings, 11/27

The seven state champions sit atop the final rankings for the 2022 season in Nebraska's seven classes.

Class A

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Omaha Westside (12-1) | 3

2. Gretna (12-1) | 1

3. Creighton Prep (8-4) | 5

4. Elkhorn South (10-1) | 2

5. Grand Island (9-3) | 6

6. Bell. West (7-4) | 4

7. Millard South (6-5) | –

8. Lincoln Southwest (8-3) | –

9. Kearney (7-3) | 7

10. North Platte (6-4) | 10

Comments: Westside and Gretna’s classic state final cements those two at the top of the ratings, where both spent most of the season. Creighton Prep vaults to No. 3 with its quarterfinal win over Elkhorn South and very competitive losses to Bellevue West, Gretna, and Westside early in the season. The Storm, meanwhile, drop to fourth, staying ahead of semifinalist Grand Island, thanks to their 42-3 win over the Islanders late in the regular season. GI’s other two losses came to the state champions. Millard South was 5-2 with Vanderbilt baseball commit Cam Kozeal at quarterback.

Class B

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Bennington (13-0) | 1

2. Omaha Gross (12-1) | 3

3. Scottsbluff (10-2) | 2

4. Waverly (9-3) | 5

5. York (7-4) | 7

6. Elkhorn (7-3) | 4

7. Omaha Skutt (7-4) | 6

8. Elkhorn North (7-4) | 8

9. Lincoln Pius X (5-5) | 9

10. Grand Island Northwest (5-6) | –

Comments: Bennington was a cut above all season, and proved it with a dominant run through the playoffs and a breeze past No. 2 Gross in the championship game. The Cougars and Scottsbluff swap places after Gross’ shootout win in the semifinals. Waverly played Bennington as tough as anyone this season. York’s losses came to the four teams ranked ahead of it. Elkhorn drops after its upset loss to Grand Island Northwest in the first round of the playoffs while the Vikings, with four of their six losses by one score, end the season at No. 10

Class C-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs.

1. Pierce (13-0) | 2

2. Aurora (12-1) | 1

3. Adams Central (9-3) | 7

4. Boone Central (9-3) | 5

5. McCook (10-1) | 3

6. Ashland-Greenwood (9-2) | 4

7. Columbus Lakeview (8-3) | 9

8. Lincoln Christian (8-3) | 10

9. Omaha Roncalli (7-3) | 6

10. Wahoo (6-4) | 8

Comments: Pierce was very impressive in pulling away from an Aurora team that hadn’t trailed all season until the championship game. The top two are responsible for most of the losses to the eight teams behind them in the standings — Adams Central lost to both plus McCook, the latter loss getting avenged in the playoffs. Boone Central lost to Pierce twice and Aurora once. Ashland-Greenwood lost to Aurora before injuries caught up to the Bluejays in a playoff loss to Boone Central. Columbus Lakeview lost to Pierce, Boone and Ashland-Greenwood. Lincoln Christian’s thrilling first-round win over Omaha Roncalli lifts the Crusaders. Roncalli also had losses to Pierce and A-G, and Wahoo lost to Lakeview twice, Pierce, and A-G.

Class C-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Norfolk Catholic (13-0) | 1

2. Hartington CC (9-4) | 8

3. Ord (10-2) | 3

4. Battle Creek (9-3) | 6

5. Malcolm (10-1) | 4

6. Hastings SC (10-1) | 2

7. Oakland-Craig (8-3) | 7

8. Lincoln Lutheran (7-4) | 9

9. Wahoo Neumann (8-2) | 5

10. Gordon-Rushville (6-4) | –

Comments: Like Bennington in Class B, Norfolk Catholic was a wire-to-wire No. 1 while winning its 11th state championship. Hartington Cedar Catholic deserves a ton of credit for pushing through major injury issues to reach the title game, knocking off previously unbeaten Malcolm along the way and playing Norfolk Catholic tougher than anyone all season. Both of Ord’s losses came to Norfolk Catholic, while Battle Creek lost to Ord and the two finalists. Special season for Malcolm, which came within an overtime of playing in the state semifinals. Lincoln Lutheran jumps to eighth after avenging a loss to Bishop Neumann and being the only team to score more than 14 points against Norfolk Catholic. The Warriors scored 42 in a shootout loss. Gordon-Rushville enters for the first time after blasting previously unbeaten Mitchell to end the regular season. Two of the Mustangs’ four losses came to C-1 foes.

Class D-1

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Clarkson-Leigh (12-1) | 3

2. Neligh-Oakdale (11-2) | 9

3. North Platte St. Pat's (11-1) | 1

4. Stanton (11-1) | 2

5. Weeping Water (6-5) | –

6. Riverside (9-2) | 10

7. Elmwood-Murdock (9-2) | 5

8. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (9-1) | 6

9. Cross County (8-1) | 7

10. Nebraska Christian (8-3) | –

Comments: Clarkson-Leigh’s only loss during its championship season was on a Hail Mary against a Cross County squad that finished 8-1. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Howells-Dodge in the season opener, then didn’t lose against until the state final as Aiden Kuester wrapped up his record-setting career. St. Pat’s and Stanton were both unbeaten until the semifinals, and Weeping Water beat a pair of previously unbeaten squads in the playoffs, with the Indians’ five losses coming to teams that ended the season with a combined six defeats. Nebraska Christian edges Thayer Central for the final spot after knocking off the Titans in the playoffs.

Class D-2

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Hitchcock Co. (13-0) | 2

2. Howells-Dodge (12-1) | 1

3. Central Valley (10-2) | –

4. Bloomfield (10-2) | –

5. BDS (10-1) | 3

6. Dundy Co.-Stratton (9-2) | 6

7. Elm Creek (9-2) | –

8. Wynot (9-2) | 9

9. Osceola (8-2) | 5

10. Ainsworth (9-1) | 4

Comments: Hitchcock County and Howells-Dodge might well be the two best eight-man teams in the state regardless of class, and they sit at the top of the deepest class in Nebraska. Central Valley’s only loss before the semifinals came on a Hail Mary to Elm Creek, and Bloomfield’s only regular-season defeat came in the regular season finale. How deep is D-2? Those teams were unranked entering the postseason, with Bloomfield edging Osceola in a 44-42 playoff thriller. BDS was unbeaten before a quarterfinal loss to Central Valley, and Elm Creek knocked off previously unbeaten Ainsworth to enter the rankings.

Class D-6

School (Rec.) | Pvs. | Last week

1. Parkview Christian (11-1) | 4

2. Pawnee City (9-3) | 8

3. S-E-M (10-1) | 3

4. Arthur Co. (10-1) | 2

5. Potter-Dix (9-1) | 1

6. Red Cloud (8-2) | 5

7. Shelton (7-3) | 10

8. Hay Springs (6-4) | –

9. Cody-Kilgore (6-3) | 7

10. Sterling (6-3) | 9

Comments: What a run for Parkview Christian, which avenged its only loss of the season and won all its games by at least 18 points in the playoffs. The Patriots finish No. 1 for the first time in program history. Pawnee City is an early favorite to top next season’s preseason rankings, with several underclassmen playing prominent roles this year. The Indians got hot in the playoffs, beating the previous No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams on their way to the final. S-E-M beat Parkview Christian in the regular season and was unbeaten until the semifinals. Potter-Dix was a dominant No. 1 all year, but drops below the four semifinalists after falling to Pawnee City in the state quarterfinals.