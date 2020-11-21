Final prep football ratings, 11/22

Class A
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Omaha Westside (12-0) | 2
2. Bellevue West (6-1) | 1
3. Millard South (8-2) | 3
4. Elkhorn South (10-2) | 4
5. Kearney (5-5) | 7
6. Lincoln Southeast (8-1) | 5
7. Creighton Prep (6-3) | 6
8. Lincoln East (7-3) | 8
9. Gretna (6-2) | 9
10. Millard North (4-5) | 10
Comments: The fact that everyone is calling Kearney’s overtime win in the quarterfinals against Bellevue West the biggest upset in Class A playoff history tells you all you need to know about where the Thunderbirds should be in the final rankings. Bellevue West was an extra point kick away in the final seconds from winning that game in regulation, and the fact the Thunderbirds beat No. 3 Millard South by 20 points and Kearney by 35 in the fourth and fifth weeks, respectively, makes them a solid choice at No. 2 despite the early playoff exit. Millard South gets the nod over the state runner-up Storm at No. 3 because of a Week 2 win over them and a much more competitive game against Westside in the semifinals (35-33) than what Elkhorn South was able to do in the finals. Kearney slides past Lincoln Southeast despite a Week 1 loss to the Knights because of the win over Bellevue West and closer, hard-fought battles in the two losses to Elkhorn South (last regular-season game and semifinals of the playoffs) than the Storm’s decisive 28-7 road victory over Southeast in the quarterfinals.
Class B
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Elkhorn (11-2) | 4
2. Aurora (9-4) | 8
3. Hastings (9-2) | 3
4. Plattsmouth (8-3) | 9
5. Waverly (8-3) | 1
6. Bennington (9-2) | 2
7. Norris (8-3) | 6
8. Northwest (6-4) | 7
9. Omaha Skutt (6-4) | 5
10. McCook (6-3) | 10
Comments: There was no consistent pattern all season in this class, so the final rankings reflect what happened in the playoffs with the semifinalists in the top four positions and the quarterfinal losers in the same order as they were in the final regular-season ratings. Skutt was a first-round loser to Northwest, while McCook fell to Plattsmouth in its opening game. The nine spots below Elkhorn are all up for debate.
Class C-1
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Pierce (12-0) | 1
2. St. Paul (10-2) | 2
3. Adams Central (10-3) | 6
4. Kearney Catholic (9-2) | 4
5. Ashland-Greenwood (10-1) | 3
6. Auburn (8-2) | 5
7. Wahoo (7-3) | 7
8. Lincoln Christian (8-2) | 8
9. Wayne (6-4) | 9
10. Battle Creek (6-4) | 10
Comments: St. Paul is No. 2 over state runner-up Adams Central because of a Week 8 road win over the Patriots and the fact that both of St. Paul’s losses are to state champion Pierce. Kearney Catholic, which fell to Adams Central 34-29 in the semifinals, beat Adams Central in Week 7. That’s enough for the Stars to move past Ashland-Greenwood, which lost to Adams Central 35-6 in the quarterfinals.
Class C-2
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Ord (12-0) | 3
2. Archbishop Bergan (12-1) | 1
3. Oakland-Craig (10-2) | 2
4. Aquinas (8-3) | 4
5. Yutan (9-2) | 5
6. Wilber-Clatonia (7-2) | 6
7. Sutton (7-3) | 7
8. Norfolk Catholic (6-3) | 8
9. Hartington CC (8-3) | 9
10. Crofton (5-5) | 10
Comments: Ord’s run to the title explains all of the changes in the top 10.
Class D-1
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. Dundy Co.-Stratton (12-0) | 3
2. Burwell (12-1) | 2
3. Cross County (11-1) | 1
4. Tri County (10-1) | 4
5. Wakefield (7-0) | 5
6. Neligh-Oakdale (9-2) | 6
7. Stanton (8-2) | 7
8. Howells-Dodge (7-3) | 8
9. Weeping Water (8-2) | 10
10. Lutheran High Northeast (8-2) |9
Comments: Dundy County-Stratton’s run to the title, Burwell’s journey to the state finals and Weeping Water’s second-round win over Lutheran High Northeast account for the final order.
Class D-2
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. BDS (12-0) | 1
2. Sandhills/Thedford (12-1) | 7
3. Central Valley (10-1) | 4 |
4. Falls City SH (9-2) | 3
5. Osceola (9-1) | 2
6. Humphrey SF (8-2)| 5
7. Kenesaw (8-2) | 6
8. St. Mary’s (10-1) | 8
9. Allen (7-1) | 9
10. Loomis (8-2) | 10
Comments: Sandhills/Thedford reached the finals on the side of the bracket that included Falls City Sacred Heart, Osceola and Humphrey St. Francis. Central Valley gave BDS its most competitive game of the season in the semifinals and that allows it to edge past Sacred Heart into the No. 3 spot.
Class D-6
School (Record) | Pvs.
1. McCool Junction (12-0) | 1
2. Sterling (10-1) | 3
3. Arthur County (8-3) | 5
4. Cody-Kilgore (6-3) | -
5. Potter-Dix (9-1) | 2
6. Red Cloud (8-1) | 4
7. Paxton (7-3) | 7
8. S-E-M (5-3) | 8
9. Creek Valley (7-3) | 9
10. Spalding Academy (7-2) | 6
Comments: Cody-Kilgore is the only team in any class to move into the top 10 after being unranked following the regular season. The Cowboys’ run to the semifinals knocks previous No. 10 Dorchester from the final list. Spalding Academy slides four spots for its first-round loss to Creek Valley.
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Ord vs. Archbishop Bergan, 11.20
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!