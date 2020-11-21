Final prep football ratings, 11/22

Class A

Comments: The fact that everyone is calling Kearney’s overtime win in the quarterfinals against Bellevue West the biggest upset in Class A playoff history tells you all you need to know about where the Thunderbirds should be in the final rankings. Bellevue West was an extra point kick away in the final seconds from winning that game in regulation, and the fact the Thunderbirds beat No. 3 Millard South by 20 points and Kearney by 35 in the fourth and fifth weeks, respectively, makes them a solid choice at No. 2 despite the early playoff exit. Millard South gets the nod over the state runner-up Storm at No. 3 because of a Week 2 win over them and a much more competitive game against Westside in the semifinals (35-33) than what Elkhorn South was able to do in the finals. Kearney slides past Lincoln Southeast despite a Week 1 loss to the Knights because of the win over Bellevue West and closer, hard-fought battles in the two losses to Elkhorn South (last regular-season game and semifinals of the playoffs) than the Storm’s decisive 28-7 road victory over Southeast in the quarterfinals.