Feels like '99: Malcolm completes perfect regular season, breaks school records in rout of Wilber-Clatonia

MALCOLM — As Class C-2 No. 4 Malcolm gathered to celebrate its 62-28 home win over Wilber-Clatonia on Friday, some of the coaches shared the school records the team had broken that night.

The 747 yards of offense were the most in school history, plus 179 receiving yards for Logan McGreer were a single-game record.

Then there was the piece of team history, the perfect 9-0 season that was the first undefeated regular season since 1999.

But for the Clippers, all of it paled in comparison to what the team still hopes to accomplish in its “new season,” in the playoffs.

“We’ve dreamed it, we’ve talked about it, we want to go out playing our last game at Memorial Stadium,” said senior quarterback Hayden Frank, who finished the game with 293 yards passing, 188 yards rushing and five total touchdowns.

Based on the explosion Malcolm put on Friday, it might be in position for a strong postseason run.

Frank came out firing. He hit Noah VanEvery for a 61-yard touchdown pass on the second play from scrimmage, then added scoring runs of 4 and 88 yards before the five-minute mark in the first quarter.

The Wolverines (5-4) did not fold despite trailing 34-7 at one point. Senior quarterback Coy Rosentreader tossed three touchdowns and ran for another, and Wilber-Clatonia was in the thick of things late in the third quarter with the help of creative offense and big plays.

Then, even though Frank filled up the stat sheet on offense, arguably his biggest play of the night came on defense.

Wilber-Clatonia scored on a 63-yard flea flicker pass from Rosentreader to Carter Skleba to cut the lead to 48-28, then recovered the ensuing onside kick. But just as they were knocking on the door in Clipper territory near the end of the third quarter, Frank jumped a route and made a diving interception to steal the momentum back. It was his sixth pick of the season, which gave him both single-season and career school records.

“The kid plays so hard, but he’s worked his tail off to be that good,” Malcolm coach Scott Amen said of Frank.

Two plays later, Frank tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to McGreer, effectively ending the Wolverines’ chances at a comeback and sending the Clippers on their way to a perfect regular season.

“It gives me goosebumps,” Amen said of his team’s effort thus far. “This has been a special group, and I haven’t been a part of a team like this before.”

“To play as well as they have week in and week out, I’m excited for these kids,” he added.