FCSH's Jakob Jordan has piloted two state title runs, but here's why he's 'hungry' for more

"He was a great quarterback and he helped me a lot because he knew that once he graduated that I would probably step in the role," Jordan said. "Every day in practice he would teach me and show me and take me under his wings."

Jordan is one of nine seniors on the Sacred Heart team. It's a humble group, Goltz says, and they lead by example. That includes Jordan, who leads on and off the field.

"I think a lot of that comes from the fact that he's a point guard in basketball and a quarterback in football and those positions just kind of lend themselves to being a leader," said Goltz, who also coaches the boys basketball team.

Sacred Heart (8-1), ranked No. 4, will play at No. 2 Kenesaw (9-0) in Friday's second round. It's a matchup you'd likely see in the semifinal round, Goltz notes, so it's big.

The game will feature two of the state's top eight-man players in Jordan and the Blue Devils' Tyson Denkert, who has thrown for 609 yards, rushed for 1,445 yards and has 42 total touchdowns.

The Irish players, who have played in a lot of big games in football and basketball, are looking forward to the challenge.