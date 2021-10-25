FCSH's Jakob Jordan has piloted two state title runs, but here's why he's 'hungry' for more

Jakob Jordan is a three-year starting point guard at Falls City Sacred Heart and has piloted two state championship teams.
He's also a three-starter on the gridiron, helping lead the Irish to three state playoff appearances and receiving Class D-2 first-team all-state accolades as a junior.
His athletic ability in both sports is almost identical.
So what's his best sport?
"I see myself as a team player first," Jordan says. "Whatever sport I need to do and at the time I do it, I'll give my best."
Right now, it's football. The Irish have played their way into the second round for a 12th consecutive year. Sacred Heart has had many outstanding quarterbacks in that stretch, and it's been Jordan's turn.
The senior finished the regular season throwing for 853 yards, rushing for 852 more yards and accounting for 38 touchdowns. His top receiving targets are Evan Keithley and Jake Froeschl, who have combined for more than 40 catches.
Coach Doug Goltz, who has coached his share of Irish signal-callers over a 35-year coaching career, said Jordan is a lot tougher and more physical than he when first took over as a sophomore.
"He's not a really big guy," Goltz said of the 5-foot-11, 160-pound athlete. "but I think he plays a little bit bigger than what he is. His decision-making has been really good this year and last year."
Last March, Jordan was moving off screens, hitting free throws, dumping passes to the post and then cutting down the nets as the Irish won back-to-back D-2 state titles.
"But I've still been waiting for that football one, so it's making me hungry, because I know what it's like to win and I want it and I want to keep it going," Jordan said.
What makes Jordan stand out on the football field is his ability to throw and then know when to tuck the ball and rip off a long run (He averages more than 10 yards a carry).
It's a skill he has spent a lot of time working on.
"I spent hours of time watching film and I watch a lot of NFL and college football and I see what their quarterback's doing and how they do it," said Jordan, who points to a Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens as someone he likes to watch. "It's a lot of learning how to do it and then when you're at football practice, just doing it."
Jordan didn't see the field much in his first season. Not a lot of freshmen do.
Still, he found a way to take advantage of his first season of varsity ball.
When Jordan was a freshman he watched Drew Bippes wrap up one of the best careers in school history. Like Jordan, Bippes threatened foes with his arm and his legs.
"He was a great quarterback and he helped me a lot because he knew that once he graduated that I would probably step in the role," Jordan said. "Every day in practice he would teach me and show me and take me under his wings."
Jordan is one of nine seniors on the Sacred Heart team. It's a humble group, Goltz says, and they lead by example. That includes Jordan, who leads on and off the field.
"I think a lot of that comes from the fact that he's a point guard in basketball and a quarterback in football and those positions just kind of lend themselves to being a leader," said Goltz, who also coaches the boys basketball team.
Sacred Heart (8-1), ranked No. 4, will play at No. 2 Kenesaw (9-0) in Friday's second round. It's a matchup you'd likely see in the semifinal round, Goltz notes, so it's big.
The game will feature two of the state's top eight-man players in Jordan and the Blue Devils' Tyson Denkert, who has thrown for 609 yards, rushed for 1,445 yards and has 42 total touchdowns.
The Irish players, who have played in a lot of big games in football and basketball, are looking forward to the challenge.
"We love these types of games," Jordan said. "A lot of us have been here before so we're used to it and we know what's going to come and how to handle it."
