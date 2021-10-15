Fast start propels Seward over York as Bluejays improve to 7-1

SEWARD — Class B No. 9 Seward wasted no time in dispatching York in Friday’s 33-7 win at Concordia University’s Bulldog Stadium.

The Bluejays led 20-0 before the first quarter was over, forced five first-half turnovers and had four different players find the end zone on the way to the victory which gave them a 7-1 record on the season.

“We came out of the gates unbelievably strong,” senior quarterback and defensive back Gavin Sukup said.

Sukup led a 13-play opening drive and scored on a short run to cap it off. Then Kalen Knott returned an interception to York’s 25 on the Dukes’ second play from scrimmage to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Trevor Ruth. A fumble recovery on York’s next offensive possession by Blake Austin resulted in a rushing score by Nolan Hill and a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Sukup played his role as a defender in addition to quarterback by pulling to two of Seward’s four picks, including one on a desperation heave to the end zone as time expired before halftime. In order to help his team out, the senior said he couldn’t let up on either side of the ball. He was one of the 11 players playing a role.