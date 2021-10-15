Fast start propels Seward over York as Bluejays improve to 7-1

SEWARD — Class B No. 9 Seward wasted no time in dispatching York in Friday’s 33-7 win at Concordia University’s Bulldog Stadium.
The Bluejays led 20-0 before the first quarter was over, forced five first-half turnovers and had four different players find the end zone on the way to the victory which gave them a 7-1 record on the season.
“We came out of the gates unbelievably strong,” senior quarterback and defensive back Gavin Sukup said.
Sukup led a 13-play opening drive and scored on a short run to cap it off. Then Kalen Knott returned an interception to York’s 25 on the Dukes’ second play from scrimmage to set up a 1-yard touchdown by Trevor Ruth. A fumble recovery on York’s next offensive possession by Blake Austin resulted in a rushing score by Nolan Hill and a 20-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Sukup played his role as a defender in addition to quarterback by pulling to two of Seward’s four picks, including one on a desperation heave to the end zone as time expired before halftime. In order to help his team out, the senior said he couldn’t let up on either side of the ball. He was one of the 11 players playing a role.
“It takes 11 to win football games, especially rivalry games,” he said. “It doesn’t matter the opponent’s record in rivalry games, they’re going to come out and punch you in the face.”
The backbreaking swing of events for York came when junior Micah Hackbart scored on a 25-yard screen pass from Sukup, then returned an interception for a touchdown two plays later. Seward didn’t add any more to its 33-0 lead, but they didn’t need to.
“Who knows what the score is if they don’t have those five turnovers,” Seward coach Jamie Opfer said. “Luck was certainly in our favor for that. The defense stepped up and was dialed it. Opportunity is what you make of it, and we were able to turn those turnovers into points.”
York took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched down the field, but the Seward defense stepped up to stop Marley Jensen just short of the goal line on fourth down. The Dukes’ points didn’t come until the fourth quarter on a 32-yard run by Dalton Snodgrass.
Coming off of a 28-26 win a week ago against a ranked Beatrice team, Opfer said he was proud of the effort from his team, who is playing well at the moment.
“I love this team,” he said. “I love the fight and I love the commitment and consistency in this group. They’ve been committed for a long time.”
York dropped to 4-4 with the loss.